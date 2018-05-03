SV honors top students in 2018 class
Spring Valley Middle/High School recently announced its top 10 students in the Class of 2018.
Julian Davis
Co-Valedictorian
Parents: Chuck and Martha Davis
College attending: UW-Madison
Career goal: To become a writer
Julian's participation in co-curriculars has varied from his love of running cross country and track, to his love of science through Science Olympiad and National Ocean Sciences Bowl.
Carley Laffin
Co-Valedictorian
Parents: Sean and Shelly Laffin
College attending: UW-La Crosse
Major: Biology followed by medical school
Carley will miss the close friendships and strong sense of community she has been able to be a part of in high school. She'll miss the dance team and cherish the memories of the competitions and all the fun times that go along with dance.
Tessa Cipriano
Salutatorian
Parents: Ron and Gretchen Cipriano
College attending: North Michigan University
Major: Education (either elementary or high school teacher)
Tessa has enjoyed and will miss playing high school sports and the friendships she has made.
Kallie Stone
Parents: Chuck and Kris Stone
College attending: Carroll University in Waukesha
Major: Marine biology
Kallie is going to miss her dance family, but it's also going to be hard to leave the people she has grown up with for the past 12 years.
Craigen Anderson
Parent: Barb Anderson
College attending: Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana
Career goal: To use knowledge he gains to create something to help humanity in some way.
Craigen will miss his friends, coaches, teachers and being an athlete. Craigen wants to thank his teachers for the many valuable lessons.
Michael Laffin
Parents: Sean and Shelly Laffin
College attending: UW-Stout
Career goal: To become a licensed mechanical engineer
Michael has enjoyed the close relationships with his friends and will miss seeing them every day.
Tyler Leach
Parents: Guy and Wendy Leach
College attending: Marquette University in Milwaukee
Career goal: To become a professional golfer
Tyler stated he'll miss seeing his peers every day and playing high school golf.
Taylor Moyer
Parents: Amber Koehler and Jody Moyer
College attending: CVTC
Major: Early childhood education
Nathan Hannack
Parents: Aaron and Becky Hannack
College attending: UW-Madison
Major: Sciences
Nathan thanks his teachers for making his time at SVHS great and for being positive role models, noting that he would not be the person he is today without their guidance, not only in the classroom but also in co-curricular activities.
Brianna O'Brien
Parents: Shawn and Tamara O'Brien
College attending: UW-Stevens Point
Career goal: To become a biomedical engineer
Brianna is going to miss participating in sports and cheering on other teams throughout the years.