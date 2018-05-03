SV honors top students in 2018 class

Parents: Chuck and Martha Davis

College attending: UW-Madison

Career goal: To become a writer

Julian's participation in co-curriculars has varied from his love of running cross country and track, to his love of science through Science Olympiad and National Ocean Sciences Bowl.

Carley Laffin

Co-Valedictorian

Parents: Sean and Shelly Laffin

College attending: UW-La Crosse

Major: Biology followed by medical school

Carley will miss the close friendships and strong sense of community she has been able to be a part of in high school. She'll miss the dance team and cherish the memories of the competitions and all the fun times that go along with dance.

Tessa Cipriano

Salutatorian

Parents: Ron and Gretchen Cipriano

College attending: North Michigan University

Major: Education (either elementary or high school teacher)

Tessa has enjoyed and will miss playing high school sports and the friendships she has made.

Kallie Stone

Parents: Chuck and Kris Stone

College attending: Carroll University in Waukesha

Major: Marine biology

Kallie is going to miss her dance family, but it's also going to be hard to leave the people she has grown up with for the past 12 years.

Craigen Anderson

Parent: Barb Anderson

College attending: Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana

Career goal: To use knowledge he gains to create something to help humanity in some way.

Craigen will miss his friends, coaches, teachers and being an athlete. Craigen wants to thank his teachers for the many valuable lessons.

Michael Laffin

Parents: Sean and Shelly Laffin

College attending: UW-Stout

Career goal: To become a licensed mechanical engineer

Michael has enjoyed the close relationships with his friends and will miss seeing them every day.

Tyler Leach

Parents: Guy and Wendy Leach

College attending: Marquette University in Milwaukee

Career goal: To become a professional golfer

Tyler stated he'll miss seeing his peers every day and playing high school golf.

Taylor Moyer

Parents: Amber Koehler and Jody Moyer

College attending: CVTC

Major: Early childhood education

Nathan Hannack

Parents: Aaron and Becky Hannack

College attending: UW-Madison

Major: Sciences

Nathan thanks his teachers for making his time at SVHS great and for being positive role models, noting that he would not be the person he is today without their guidance, not only in the classroom but also in co-curricular activities.

Brianna O'Brien

Parents: Shawn and Tamara O'Brien

College attending: UW-Stevens Point

Career goal: To become a biomedical engineer

Brianna is going to miss participating in sports and cheering on other teams throughout the years.