Prescott School District Nurse Marie Magnan said she sees school nurses working collaboratively with other educational professionals to help improve students' success in school.

"It's [school nurse position] a huge support role for the wonderful educational professionals I work with," Magnan said. "[We] collaborate to make students do their best."

Magnan recently received the Katheryn Etter School Nurse of the Year award for demonstrating excellence as a school nurse. Magnan said she was surprised and honored by the award.

"I was taken by surprise," Magnan said. "It's such an honor. The nurses that work in the state of Wisconsin are the most dedicated people. [It] was very humbling."

Magnan will be retiring at the end of this school year after serving as the Prescott school nurse for 13 years.

Prior to coming to Prescott, Magnan said her previous experience prepared her for the job. She worked in labor and delivery at River Falls Area Hospital, hospice and homecare in River Falls, and in public health in Dakota County. She said all of this helped prepare her for a job at the Prescott schools.

"I've had that mix that prepared me," Magnan said.

As a school nurse Magnan had to work by herself or independently and used her knowledge to help her best serve students.

The issues facing students and families, Magnan said, are varied; some of the bigger concerns are mental health issues that children are dealing with. While she can't prescribe medication, she can listen to students and help them find the right course.

"It's definitely being able to connect students and families to [resources] they may need," Magnan said.

These resources can assist students and families to find occupational therapy, physical therapy, special education resources, mental health providers and counsellors.

What some people may not realize, Magnan said, is that the school nurse may be the only medical help some students can get.

"We have families that can't access healthcare," Magnan said. "We can do things that can help bridge gaps."

She has helped students deal with anxiety and depression or helped them with an illness for which they have not received attention. Whatever help the school nurse can give a student, Magnan said, helps the student be successful. If students aren't feeling well or have anxiety/depression,it can be difficult for the student to reach his or her full potential.

For this reason, Magnan believes having registered nurses in schools is important.

"I just hope we are always advocating for every school to have an RN and [nurse can] support education through their services," Magnan said.

While Magnan is retiring, she said she will continue to teach the nursing assistant class at Prescott and will probably volunteer to help when she is able. She said her successor as school nurse, Cassie Butler, will do a great job in the position.

As for her retirement, she said it was" just time" and is looking forward to spending more time with her family as she has lots of grandchildren.