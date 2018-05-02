Spring Valley student expelled for making threat

Superintendent Dr. Don Haack said the threat was reported and investigated in two parallel investigations by the school district and the Spring Valley police. The threat did not affect the school day, Haack said.

He said readmission would be at the administration's discretion, provided certain prerequisites are met.

"The district is in the business of educating youngsters," Haack said, "but the safety of our students is critical so the board has to balance its duty to provide a free and appropriate education with the need to provide a safe environment conducive to learning."

According to the Spring Valley police report, police were contacted about the report by principal Gretchen Cipriano, who had gotten a message from a parent about the threat.

The threat, reportedly sent out over Snapchat accompanied by pictures of guns, said "I'm going to shoot up the school."

Police spoke with the student, who allegedly said the message was a joke, and that he had no plans to shoot up the school. The student reportedly did not have access to any guns.

The police and school administration determined the threat was not credible and there was no danger to the students.

The incident was referred to Human Services for review and possible charges.