Elmwood superintendent announces retirement
At the May 7 Elmwood special school board meeting, Elmwood Superintendent and 4K-5 Principal Paul Blanford gave his notice that he will be retiring effective June 30, 2018.
Blanford has been at Elmwood School District for nine years and served as superintendent and 4K-5 principal for eight years.
"This has been a wonderful nine years and I am very grateful to have worked with all of my staff over the years, they are a marvelous group of truly dedicated people," Blanford said in an email. "I am so grateful for all of the support that I have from the Elmwood school board and from the school district community all these years. I want to say thank you to everyone."