Elmwood superintendent announces retirement

Blanford has been at Elmwood School District for nine years and served as superintendent and 4K-5 principal for eight years.

"This has been a wonderful nine years and I am very grateful to have worked with all of my staff over the years, they are a marvelous group of truly dedicated people," Blanford said in an email. "I am so grateful for all of the support that I have from the Elmwood school board and from the school district community all these years. I want to say thank you to everyone."