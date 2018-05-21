Photo gallery: Hudson High School Class of 2018 graduation

“(It) will benefit us all in the long run,” Hess said, adding that it didn’t prevent the boys’ hockey team from winning the state title or the girls’ hockey team from claiming the Big Rivers Conference title.

HHS language arts teacher Laura Mlynarczyk struck a similar note in her commencement speech to students, where she urged them to embrace the growth that comes with challenge and risk.

“Color the world unapologetically with your imperfections,” she said.

During her message to graduates, Principal Peg Shoemaker honored Alexa Tennant, a student who battled a rare brain tumor and toward achieving her goal of graduation. She was the recipient of a faculty-awarded scholarship.

Among those teachers who nominated Tennant for the honor were science teacher Brian Petermeier, who reflected on her perseverance..

“I can’t think of a better person who embodies the spirit of this scholarship,” Petermeier wrote in a statement read by Shoemaker. “She has lived a lifetime of adversity before ever graduating high school.”

Class President Benjamin Smith added notes of levity to his speech, encouraging classmates to commit fully to their goals.

“Full send — or don’t send at all,” he said.

A full video of the ceremony is available here.