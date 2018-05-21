Elmwood graduates say hello to the future

1 / 8

Elmwood Salutatorian Alyssa Hanson said she needed to thank the school district, her family and the community for giving their class great opportunities during their years at Elmwood schools. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 8

Elmwood graduates met family and friends outside of the high school after they received their diplomas on May 18. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 8

The Elmwood High School choir performed "Come What May" at the 2018 Commencement ceremony on May 18. Sara Tiscauser / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 8

Elmwood Valedictorian Hannah Feuker addressed the audience at the Elmwood Commencement Ceremony Friday, May 18. She talked about how close her small class has become. She said because of their small class they have become closer than some classes and have become like a big family. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 8

Elmwood Middle School eighth graders received recognition during the May 18 commencement ceremonies as they start their journey into high school next year. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 8

The Elmwood High School band performed the processional "Top Gun Anthem" and recessional "The Olympic Spirit" at the May 18 Elmwood Graduation. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 8