Elmwood graduates say hello to the future

Elmwood Salutatorian Alyssa Hanson said she needed to thank the school district, her family and the community for giving their class great opportunities during their years at Elmwood schools. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 8
Elmwood graduates met family and friends outside of the high school after they received their diplomas on May 18. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 8
The Elmwood High School choir performed "Come What May" at the 2018 Commencement ceremony on May 18. Sara Tiscauser / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 8
Elmwood Valedictorian Hannah Feuker addressed the audience at the Elmwood Commencement Ceremony Friday, May 18. She talked about how close her small class has become. She said because of their small class they have become closer than some classes and have become like a big family. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 8
Elmwood Middle School eighth graders received recognition during the May 18 commencement ceremonies as they start their journey into high school next year. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 8
The Elmwood High School band performed the processional "Top Gun Anthem" and recessional "The Olympic Spirit" at the May 18 Elmwood Graduation. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 8
Ten students from Elmwood celebrated their graduation with family and friends May 18 at a commencement ceremony held in the Elmwood High School gymnasium. The class flower was a white rose, class motto was "Though it may seem small the ripple effect of small things is extraordinary." ~ Matt Bevin, and the class colors were red and black. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 8
The Elmwood High School Class of 2018 celebrated its commencement ceremony Friday, May 18 at EHS.