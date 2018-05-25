Plum City grads head to the next chapter

1 / 7

Salutatorian Taylor Whipple addressed her classmates and guests at the Plum City High School commencement Saturday, May 19. She thanked the school, community and families for supporting them during their education. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 7

Plum City graduate Hailey Eggenberger gave the closing remarks Saturday, May 19 at the PCHS graduation. She originally thought her speech wouldn't be that long to write, but it ended up taking a long time to sum up their years together; it proved to be harder than she thought. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7

Merlyn Aude directed the Plum City High School Band on May 19 at the Plum City Graduation. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 7

The 2018 Plum City graduates celebrated their commencement on May 19. Their class motto was "What feels like the end may be the beginning." Their class color was gold and the class flower was the lotus. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7

Rebekah Henn, Plum City valedictorian, told those present at graduation that commencement is not the ending but the beginning. She said they are starting the next part of their lives. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 7