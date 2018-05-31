‘Go be you:’ EHS Class of 2018 graduates

1 / 17

The Ellsworth High School Class of 2018 stands as Principal Mark Stoesz presents them for graduation to the audience Friday, May 25 in the EHS gym. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 17

Ellsworth Middle School teacher Jon Claesson was presented the Ellsworth Community School District Foundation Teacher of the Year award by foundation vice president Jack Hines at the Friday, May 25 Ellsworth High School commencement ceremony. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 17

Ellsworth High School Salutatorian Anna Olson's speech was called "Untitled," which she gave at the EHS commencement ceremony Friday, May 25. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 17

Kiley Smith, speaker at the Ellsworth High School May 25 commencement ceremony, encouraged classmates to "go be you." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 17

Salutatorian Anna Olson (left) and Valedictorian Sydney Albarado made their way into the gym for the Ellsworth High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 25. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 17

Kyra Hayes, who died in a car crash Oct.21, 2016, had her own chair, cap and rose next to her classmates Friday, May 25 at the Ellsworth High School commencement ceremony. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 17

Courtney Leonard and Elle Leonard smile for the cameras Friday, May 25 as they process into the gym for their graduation ceremony. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 17

Ryan McGregor makes his way into the gym Friday, May 25 for the Ellsworth High School commencement ceremony. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 17

Rachael Sullivan and Sam Stuhl process into the gym Friday, May 25 at the Ellsworth High School Class of 2018 commencement ceremony. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 17

Olivia Matzek's speech was titled "Nineteen years of change." The Friday, May 25 Ellsworth High School commencement fell on her 19th birthday. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 17

Class of 2018 Valedictorian Sydney Albarado's message was "Life isn't about finding yourself, it's about creating yourself." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 17

Class of 2018 students wait in line to receive their diplomas Friday, May 25. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 17

Dalton Huppert hams it up with Ellsworth High School Principal Mark Stoesz as he steps onstage to receive his diploma Friday, May 25. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 17

Alexa Rasmussen (left) and Desiree Raethke were all smiles as they processed into the Ellsworth High School commencement ceremony Friday, May 25. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 17

Megan Bignell as she received her diploma and rose Friday, May 25 from Ellsworth School Board members and teacher Julie Graber. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 17