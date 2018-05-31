Search
    ‘Go be you:’ EHS Class of 2018 graduates

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:59 a.m.
    As the Ellsworth High School Class of 2018 gathered as one full group for one last time at their Friday, May 25 commencement ceremony, the messages from speakers were uplifting.

    Superintendent Barry Cain made special note of the 10, 780 hours of community service performed by the class.

    “That represents making others’ lives better,” Cain said.

    Ellsworth Community School District Foundation Vice-President Jack Hines introduced the 2018 Teacher of the Year Jon Claesson to a roar of applause.

    Claesson, who has been with the district as a middle school science teacher for 30 years, said “My teaching family keeps me sane, as sane as a middle student teacher can be.”

    Aside from the jokes and laughs, Claesson became choked up when speaking about student Kyra Hayes, who died in a car crash Oct. 21, 2016. Hayes was represented with her own chair, cap and rose.

    Student speakers included Valedictorian Sydney Albarado, who told her classmates “Life isn’t about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself;” Salutatorian Anna Olson, who asked her class to choose to live deliberately and create their own stories; Kiley Smith, who made a good point: “If someone says it’s already been done before, let that be your starting point and not your stopping point. Go be you!” Chase Gilbertson urged his classmates not to be defined by labels, while Olivia Matzek detailed her “Nineteen years of change.”

    The class flower is the purple-tipped white rose; class motto is “Life isn’t about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself.” Class colors are purple and white.

