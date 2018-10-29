University Theatre presents 'A Year with Frog and Toad'

Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved children's books, "A Year with Frog and Toad" is a whimsical musical that tells the story of two best friends: Cheerful Frog, and curmudgeonly Toad. The musical follows Frog and Toad and their playful quirky friends Snail, Turtle, the Birds and more, through four colorful seasons, from hibernation to hibernation. The jazzy, upbeat score bubbles with melody and wit, making it an inventive, exuberant, and enchanting musical for the whole family.

The production, a collaboration between UW-River Falls University Theatre and The Zephyr Theatre of Stillwater, Minn., is directed by Randal Berger and choreographed by Robin Conama. The cast features Mitchell Bugni, of Hudson, as Frog; Nick Churchill, of Minnetonka, Minn., as Toad; Kaleb Wick, of Rosemount, Minn., as Man Bird; Rebecca Donley, of Mounds View, Minn., as Lady Bird 1; Brooke Hafner of St. Paul, as Lady Bird 2; Corey Fern, of Shakopee, Minn., as Snail and Lizard; Mackenzie Newkirk, of Menomonie, as Turtle, Squirrel, and Mole 1; Kendall Koll, of St. Paul, as Mouse, Squirrel, and Mole 2; Joseé Axberg, of North Branch, Minn., as Mother Frog; Sam Jacobson, of St. Paul, as Father Frog; Rachael Buckallew, of Little Falls, Minn., as Young Frog; and Jan Rozumalski, of Luck, as Large and Terrible Frog.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (60+) and $5 for students with UWRF ID and others under 18. The Box Office, located in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building near Gallery 101, will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On performance nights, the Box Office opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at 715-425-3114, or online at www.marketplace.uwrf.edu.