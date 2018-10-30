It is a rigorous process to audition for this official state honors choir in Wisconsin and only the best in the state are selected. Students competed against vocalists from all schools regardless of size to be in this prestigious choir and were selected based on their vocal and musical ability through sight singing and a solo performance.

Auditions were held last spring; therefore, Maier auditioned in his eighth grade year and made the Middle School State Honors Choir, which rehearsed for two days before his concert last week.

Schreiber and DuMond participated in the High School State Honors Choir and attended a week-long camp in June with conductors Edith Copley from Northern Arizona University and Richard Bjella, conductor at Texas Tech University, as well as a day-long rehearsal before their final performance at the Overture Center in Madison.

All three singers' exceptional singing ability has been recognized by many who have judged them throughout the years and Spring Valley is extremely proud to have so many represent our school and our small town as one of the state's finest. Wisconsin Public Television will be broadcasting the concert at www.wpt.org.