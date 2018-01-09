Watch: Crews battle town of Kinnickinnic house fire

According to River Falls firefighters, crews arrived to find the fire “had progressed rapidly,” including heavy smoke and fire inside the home.

Firefighters said the structure sustained heavy first-floor and attic damage, along with “heavy smoke damage throughout.” An electrical issue was the suspected culprit, but the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

The call was reported by a passer-by who spotted heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Responding agencies included firefighters from River Falls, Roberts, United and Hudson, with assistance from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and River Falls ambulance.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.