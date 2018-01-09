Search
    Watch: Crews battle town of Kinnickinnic house fire

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:50 p.m.

    Fire crews from around St. Croix County responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in the town of Kinnickinnic.

    The fire was reported at about 9:20 a.m. Jan. 9 at 1237 County Road N — in between River Falls and Roberts. The home, owned by Bradley and DK Bockus Kinkaid, was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

    According to River Falls firefighters, crews arrived to find the fire “had progressed rapidly,” including heavy smoke and fire inside the home.

    Firefighters said the structure sustained heavy first-floor and attic damage, along with “heavy smoke damage throughout.” An electrical issue was the suspected culprit, but the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

    The call was reported by a passer-by who spotted heavy smoke coming from the structure.

    Responding agencies included firefighters from River Falls, Roberts, United and Hudson, with assistance from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and River Falls ambulance.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
