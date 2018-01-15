Update: Boy dies after New Richmond-area house fire

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed later in the day that the child died as a result of the fire, reported at about 3:15 p.m. Jan. 15. at 1745 Margaret St. Dispatchers took an initial report of a young child who remained in the house.

"Neighbors, family members and first responders attempted to gain access to the child, but due to the fire and heat, were not able to," according to a sheriff's office news release.

The child's identity was withheld pending notification efforts.

Flames could be seen from portions of both levels of the two-story home.

Temperatures facing firefighters at the time of the call were about 1 below zero with wind chills around 10 below.

St. Croix County property tax records show the home is owned by a Stillwater couple.

New Richmond firefighters and deputies were assisted by fire crews from Somerset, the town of St. Joseph and Roberts, along with New Richmond EMS.

Knudson said the fire remains under joint investigation by the New Richmond Fire Department, the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office.