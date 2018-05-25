Man injured, cattle killed in Plum City-area barn fire

A 24-year-old man, believed to be a farmhand, was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Joshua Benck.

The farm’s barn, owned by Scott and Sara Smith, sustained “significant damage,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“A number of dairy cattle perished and others (were) injured as a result of the fire,” the sheriff’s office said.

Plum City/Union firefighters led the effort and were assisted by firefighters from Durand, Elmwood, Spring Valley, Ellsworth and medics from Plum City/Maiden Rock and Ellsworth. The sheriff’s office also assisted.