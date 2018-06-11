Silo home lost to fire in Alden Township Sunday morning
A fire broke out Sunday morning, June 10, 2018, at 244 192nd St. in the Town of Alden, Polk County. The property, owned by David and Barb Grevich, was distinctive for the home fashioned out of a steel silo. Personnel and equipment from New Richmond Fire & Rescue and Allied Emergency Services (formerly DOG Fire) were the first to arrive on the scene. Somerset and Deer Park also provided equipment.
According to New Richmond Fire Chief Jim VanderWyst, his department received the call at about 8 a.m. The chief confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time of this report.
"It was in flames by the time we arrived. Steel doesn't hold up well in heat. It (the silo) essentially acted like a giant oven. The contents inside provided plenty of fuel, once it got heated up, it weakened and fell over," said VanderWyst.
Fire consumed the silo, a two-car garage and a wood shed. Quick work by the crews on site saved two other out buildings. The crews were able to pull water from nearby Middle Pine Lake.