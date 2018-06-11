Silo home lost to fire in Alden Township Sunday morning

According to New Richmond Fire Chief Jim VanderWyst, his department received the call at about 8 a.m. The chief confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time of this report.

"It was in flames by the time we arrived. Steel doesn't hold up well in heat. It (the silo) essentially acted like a giant oven. The contents inside provided plenty of fuel, once it got heated up, it weakened and fell over," said VanderWyst.

Fire consumed the silo, a two-car garage and a wood shed. Quick work by the crews on site saved two other out buildings. The crews were able to pull water from nearby Middle Pine Lake.