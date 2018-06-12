Hudson home destroyed in fire

St. Croix County property records show the home is owned by Mary Ann Windolff. Hudson Assistant Fire Chief Jim Perucca said she and her adult son were forced to make housing arrangements.

No one was injured in the fire, which Perucca said began in the basement. The cause was undetermined, but Perucca said it appeared "electrical in nature."

He said the son had been changing fuses in the house, then went out to check on an outbuilding that had lost power.

He started making his way back to the house and "that's when he noticed smoke" coming from main residence. The son then called 911.

No one else was home at the time.

Perucca said the home was built in the mid-1800s and contained additions from over the years. The older construction of the home made it easier for the fire to travel from the basement to upper levels, though it was mostly contained to one side.

Crews "did a good job containing it to those areas," Perucca said.

The house fire prompted an automatic response from the mutual-aid box system, which sent crews from New Richmond, Lake Elmo, Lower St. Croix Valley, Somerset, Bayport, River Falls and United fire departments.

Considering firefighters were able to relieve one another and much of the structure was saved, "it was a very successful scene," Perucca said.