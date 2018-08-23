Manning Avenue car fire destroys vehicle

READ MORE: Cottage Grove budget requests keep levy increase steady | Watch: Minn. DNR stocks fish pond as State Fair set to kickoff

The driver eventually noticed the smoke and strange noises coming from the engine compartment and pulled off onto 100th Street.

A minute or two after he exited the vehicle, it was engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Woodbury man sentenced in aggravated robbery case

The fire from the vehicle briefly spread to the grass on the roadside, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it and the car. Fire Chief Rick Redenius said once on scene, it only took firefighters a minute or two to extinguish the car and the grass fires.

The vehicle was a total loss.

Firefighters determined that the fire started in the engine, but have not yet determined the cause.