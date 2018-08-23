Manning Avenue car fire destroys vehicle
COTTAGE GROVE — An engine fire in the south end of Cottage Grove left a vehicle totaled Aug. 22.
According to the Cottage Grove Fire Department, the driver was traveling southbound on Manning Avenue when the vehicle started smoking under the hood around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The department received calls from drivers behind the vehicle, reporting that the car was releasing heavy smoke. They also tried to alert him by honking or signaling to him that something was wrong, the driver told firefighters.
The driver eventually noticed the smoke and strange noises coming from the engine compartment and pulled off onto 100th Street.
A minute or two after he exited the vehicle, it was engulfed in flames.
There were no injuries.
The fire from the vehicle briefly spread to the grass on the roadside, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it and the car. Fire Chief Rick Redenius said once on scene, it only took firefighters a minute or two to extinguish the car and the grass fires.
The vehicle was a total loss.
Firefighters determined that the fire started in the engine, but have not yet determined the cause.