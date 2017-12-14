Herfindahl: Stop war on teachers unions

Name: Reuben Herfindahl

Age: 43

Address: 102 N. Eighth St. River Falls

Occupation: Owner, Digital Brigade

Education: UWRF

Family: Wife, Carrie; children, Grant, Halvard, Annelise

Civic involvement:

Western Wisconsin is being plagued by crimes and health crises stemming from methamphetamine and opioid abuse. What would you do in the Senate to combat that problem?

Every local EMS, fire, and police department must have adequate access and training for Narcan. I also support protecting people reporting an overdose who might fear reporting because they are also using or have other reasons to hesitate in a life-or-death situation.

We need to focus on keeping people alive so we can move on to treatment. The use of drug courts along with highly supervised, focused follow-ups and testing are proven steps toward recovery, and avoiding the addiction cycle and the criminal justice system. We must do more to support drug courts and treatment and not just rely on incarceration.

Sexual harassment allegations against Wisconsin legislators are kept secret. Supporters say the policy protects victim confidentiality, while critics argue voters should be made aware of allegations against their representatives. What do you think?

If the allegations are followed up on and credible, or if a monetary settlement has been reached, it should be made public. We need to acknowledge that sexual harassment has been a problem, and stop it from happening in the future. Every woman should be treated with the level of respect one would give their own wife or daughter.

Education leaders in Wisconsin have raised concerns about a teacher shortage. What should the state do about attracting and retaining teachers in Wisconsin, especially rural areas?

We first need to stop the war on teachers unions. We need to properly fund our schools in a focused way, not just spend money on flashy technology. I would support partial student loan forgiveness for teachers that relocate to teach in certain areas where staffing is difficult.

How should the state ensure access to quality health care for all, regardless of income and location?

I support strengthening and expanding our Badger Care system to cover more people and better integrating our system with the Affordable Care Act.

What's the right pace of growth for areas affected by the St. Croix River Crossing and what role, if any, should the state have in controlling that?

A comprehensive city growth plan should be supported by the state. We should step in where appropriate to preserve the natural beauty and rural character of our area, while at the same time promoting controlled growth. We need to work closely with the cities and towns to have an efficient road system to support that growth.