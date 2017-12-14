Calabrese: Reinstate collective bargaining rights

Name: John Rocco Calabrese

Age: 41

Address: E580 County Road X, Glenwood City

Occupation: Woodworker/carpenter

Education: High school/trade school

Family: Wife, two children, ages 5 and 3

Civic involvement: Volunteer director of statewide anti-corruption group (five years). Volunteer assistance promoting arts, theatre, music in Wisconsin.

Western Wisconsin is being plagued by crimes and health crises stemming from methamphetamine and opioid abuse. What would you do in the Senate to combat that problem?

I would support educational programs for the young. I would support legislation to help fund treatment and substance abuse facilities. I would speak about the link between pharmaceutical companies who donate to politicians in return for lax regulation on frequency and quantity of prescription opioids. I would stress the lobbying power the pharmaceutical industry holds over legislators and use my platform to connect the dots, i.e.: Dr. Curtis Wright who served with the FDA and helped approve Oxycontin before leaving government to work for Purdue Pharma, the makers of Oxycontin. We must recognize the corruption if we ever hope to fix it.

Sexual harassment allegations against Wisconsin legislators are kept secret. Supporters say the policy protects victim confidentiality, while critics argue voters should be made aware of allegations against their representatives. What do you think?

I think it is entirely possible to report anonymous allegations. If the party claiming the allegation wishes to conceal their identity, and if they show an abundance of corroborating evidence, it is important for voters to know. Most especially if there are multiple allegations.

Education leaders in Wisconsin have raised concerns about a teacher shortage. What should the state do about attracting and retaining teachers in Wisconsin, especially rural areas?

The state should allow for municipalities and counties to attract quality teachers as they wish, and should not withhold funding from districts who don't strictly follow the rules put forth in the infamous Act 10 law. Many parts of Act 10 should be repealed. Collective bargaining rights should be reinstated.

In recent weeks the administration has allocated millions of dollars to promotional programs aimed at drawing workers to Wisconsin. I would propose to spend those dollars on promotional programs lauding teachers. Those millions could produce ad campaigns that stress the importance of teachers.

How should the state ensure access to quality health care for all, regardless of income and location?

First, the state should accept the entire federal Medicaid expansion. Then the state should renew and attempt to make permanent the SeniorCare federal assistance that helps keep drug costs down for seniors.

Then the state should look to lead on working toward a single payer system. BadgerCare works wonderfully for the citizens who qualify. It not only takes great care of their physical health, it takes great care of their peace of mind. Let's let everyone in to BadgerCare. Wisconsin's dedicated, expert physicians could lead the country. We could set the example and make our citizen's health a top priority.

What's the right pace of growth for areas affected by the St. Croix River Crossing and what role, if any, should the state have in controlling that?

In St. Joseph where the River Crossing lands, growth will likely not change too much. However, Somerset and New Richmond, given their city infrastructure, will hope to attract new families and new businesses. The best thing the state can do is allow for local control. These cities know what is best for them. The current administration and legislature seem to favor a path of constant growth. That is not always the best idea. Returning local control on growth decisions is the best way to assure sustainability.