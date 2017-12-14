Jarchow: Attract, retain workers in Wis.

Name: Adam Jarchow

Age: 39

Address: 971 Apple River Ct. Balsam Lake

Occupation: Attorney and small business owner

Education: Bachelor's degree in finance from University of South Florida; J.D. from University of Florida College of Law

Family: Wife, Barbara; 4-year-old twins, Bo and Megan

Civic involvement: Apple River Fire Department — Volunteer firefighter; Polk County Economic Development Corporation — Secretary; Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association Member

Western Wisconsin is being plagued by crimes and health crises stemming from methamphetamine and opioid abuse. What would you do in the Senate to combat that problem?

Over the past two sessions, the Legislature has proposed and passed several bills that are meant to address the meth and opioid abuse issues in Wisconsin. This package of bills is called the HOPE Agenda. I have supported these bills and will continue to support bills that are aimed at slowing down and hopefully stopping this horrible, family destroying epidemic.

Sexual harassment allegations against Wisconsin legislators are kept secret. Supporters say the policy protects victim confidentiality, while critics argue voters should be made aware of allegations against their representatives. What do you think?

Sexual harassment is unfortunately something that we are dealing with more and more and it should be taken extremely seriously. Legislators are not exempt from the law and should not be treated differently. However, I do believe that victims should have some expectation of confidentiality when reporting such allegations. Breaking that confidentiality could result in other victims refusing to speak out for fear of ridicule or retribution. Victims should have the peace of mind knowing that the details of their cases are confidential

Education leaders in Wisconsin have raised concerns about a teacher shortage. What should the state do about attracting and retaining teachers in Wisconsin, especially rural areas?

It isn't just teachers that are in short supply. Employee shortages are being felt across many business sectors. The best way to remedy this is to attract talented individuals to Wisconsin and more importantly convince Wisconsinites to stay right here in Wisconsin. We do this by making Wisconsin an attractive place to live, work and raise a family. We can also make the barriers to entry in a given profession more reasonable. For example, make the process for individuals permitted to work in other states easier to become permitted in Wisconsin.

How should the state ensure access to quality health care for all, regardless of income and location?

Wisconsin's unemployment rate is under 3.5 percent, which is near full employment. If a worker in this state does not receive health benefits from their employer, then there is a job available where this would be offered. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has done a great job managing Badgercare and keeping costs low. Also, something we could look at is direct primary care. Under this model, patients are billed by their caregivers without getting insurance involved. This means patients know exactly what services they can receive and at what price. The transparency in pricing is something long forgotten in today's healthcare world.

What's the right pace of growth for areas affected by the St. Croix River Crossing and what role, if any, should the state have in controlling that?

I am a strong believer in free-market principles. The market should dictate at what pace growth occurs. For the most part, it will be local governments through zoning ordinances that will allow or inhibit this growth and not the state. I believe in local control, however, I remain opposed to overly burdensome regulations at any level of government.