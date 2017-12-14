Schachtner: State must fully fund rural schools

Name: Patty Schachtner

Age: 57

Address: 1064 210th Ave., Somerset, WI 54025

Occupation: St. Croix County Medical Examiner

Education: Graduated 1978 from Somerset Public Schools and obtained her Emergency Medical Technician certificate in 1989 from WITC.

Family: My husband Joe and I raised six children here and now have nine grandchildren.

Civic involvement: Town of Star Prairie Supervisor; Somerset School Board Member; St. Croix Restorative Justice Board; Turningpoint Board (domestic violence shelter); Somerset Community Food Pantry Board; WI Coroner and Medical Examiner's Association; Suicide Prevention Task Force of St. Croix County (co-founder)

Western Wisconsin is being plagued by crimes and health crises stemming from methamphetamine and opioid abuse. What would you do in the Senate to combat that problem?

After 16 years as an EMT and now as St. Croix County's medical examiner, I am on the front lines of responding to our mental health and methamphetamine and opioid abuse crisis every day. A huge part of my job is working with law enforcement and community leaders to address this crisis. I have seen far too many drug overdose and suicide deaths and will take the work I have done in our community to the State Senate where I will work to expand mental health coverage to get to the root of the crisis affecting our region.

Sexual harassment allegations against Wisconsin legislators are kept secret. Supporters say the policy protects victim confidentiality, while critics argue voters should be made aware of allegations against their representatives. What do you think?

I am glad that women are coming forward, and I support swift action to ensure individuals who fail to meet state ethics standards and workplace policies are held accountable. We should protect victims, but politicians and others who abuse their power should absolutely be held accountable for their actions. More importantly, we should do all we can to ensure this type of behavior never occurs in the first place.

Education leaders in Wisconsin have raised concerns about a teacher shortage. What should the state do about attracting and retaining teachers in Wisconsin, especially rural areas?

In the last five years, we have seen a sharp decline in teachers, especially in rural areas. The state needs to fully fund rural school districts so that teachers can be paid a living wage and so the teaching profession is once again a desired career path. In addition to investing in school districts, we need to invest in the economies of our small towns. Inspiring young people to move to our region for recreation, thriving local business, and broadband capabilities will bring more teachers and other professionals.

How should the state ensure access to quality health care for all, regardless of income and location?

Having worked in health care for decades, I have watched the state and national health care debate with deep concern. Decisions by politicians in Madison to reject federal money for BadgerCare have hit rural communities, nursing homes and low-income children the hardest. I'll work to reverse this so our communities have affordable, accessible health care options. If politicians rollback health care protections, I'll work to protect Wisconsinites by banning insurers from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and fighting the age tax that the AARP says will raise premiums on people over 50 by thousands of dollars per year.

What's the right pace of growth for areas affected by the St. Croix River Crossing and what role, if any, should the state have in controlling that?

I don't believe there's a magic number. Each community needs to determine their preferred rate of growth based on input from residents, the capacity of their infrastructure, and balancing development with conservation of agricultural land and natural resources. The state should not dictate these decisions, as local residents need a strong voice in shaping their own futures. When the needs of growing communities intersect with state concerns, like roads and broadband infrastructure, I will always listen and will be a strong advocate for all of our communities in western Wisconsin.