Zimmerman: Reward teachers who perform, set good examples

Name: Shannon Zimmerman

Age: 45

Address: 429 Jefferson St., River Falls

Occupation: Founder of Sajan, Inc. of River Falls; now EVP Global Content Solutions

Education: Attended Augusta High School; CVTC; UW-Milwaukee

Family: Angel (wife); adult sons: Josh (wife Mandy, daughters Taylor, Addalyn and Harper); Nick (son Montee)

Civic involvement: UW-River Falls Foundation Board; UW-River Falls Chancellor's Advisory Committee; Rotary; served on Board of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development; coached youth football for seven years

Western Wisconsin is being plagued by crimes and health crises stemming from methamphetamine and opioid abuse. What would you do in the Senate to combat that problem?

Like many in Western Wisconsin, I've seen someone I care about fall into the grip of drugs. Opioid and methamphetamine addiction are tough to witness, and difficult to treat successfully. As a state representative, I was proud to support the HOPE agenda, which created a pilot treatment program for underserved areas, made Narcan (which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose) more widely available, and created reasonable requirements for people purchasing painkillers. These are good steps, but we need to do more. The key will be building relationships with the healthcare workers, law enforcement and community organizations.

Sexual harassment allegations against Wisconsin legislators are kept secret. Supporters say the policy protects victim confidentiality, while critics argue voters should be made aware of allegations against their representatives. What do you think?

As CEO of Sajan, the company that my wife and I built in River Falls, I have had decades of experience dealing with human resources. You want to be extremely careful with disclosing allegations because 1) creating an environment where disclosure may prevent victims from coming forward to avoid the spotlight and 2) allegations are just that, and you may be destroying an innocent person's life through disclosure.

Every allegation needs to be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If sufficient evidence is found, the offending member needs to be removed.

Education leaders in Wisconsin have raised concerns about a teacher shortage. What should the state do about attracting and retaining teachers in Wisconsin, especially rural areas?

I am a strong supporter of the Rural Wisconsin Initiative (RWI), legislators who represent the areas outside of Milwaukee and Madison, focusing on improving rural healthcare, workforce, education and broadband. The RWI previously passed loan forgiveness legislation for teachers going to underserved rural areas. This kind of economic incentive is one step.

Another is performance. As CEO of a private company, I rewarded good employees and worked to improve those who underperformed. We need to take a lesson from the private sector and embolden and reward the best teachers, so they in turn can provide an example of excellence.

How should the state ensure access to quality health care for all, regardless of income and location?

Like Sen. Harsdorf, I supported adding provisions to the budget that established matching grant programs for rural clinics and hospitals that train advanced practice clinicians and allied health professionals. This ensures that folks in western Wisconsin will continue to have access to high level caregivers.

I also recognize that health care is tied in with the workforce, the economy, and the available technological infrastructure. Gov. Walker's budget made a historic investment in broadband expansion. This helps rural hospitals who depend on having quick access to patient medical records and the ability to communicate with ambulances travelling on rural roads.

What's the right pace of growth for areas affected by the St. Croix River Crossing and what role, if any, should the state have in controlling that?

The people of Western Wisconsin should decide the right pace of growth. There are legitimate competing interests between protecting our scenic beauty, which not only brings in tourism dollars but also improves our quality of life, and helping our economy grow and protecting private property rights, which of course affect other aspects of life as I mentioned in previous answers.

As your state senator, I pledge to work with all parties involved, but only when it is appropriate for the State to step in.