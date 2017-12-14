Get to know the District 10 primary election candidates
The State Senate District 10 primary election is scheduled for Dec. 19, ahead of the special election on Jan. 16.
There are five candidates on the primary election ballot vying to replace Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, who resigned last month after Gov. Scott Walker appointed her to be the state’s Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary.
We asked the Senate hopefuls about their background and where they stand on current issues. Libertarian candidate Brian Corriea will be profiled prior to the Jan. 16 special election.
Read their responses at the links below.