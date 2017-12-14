Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Get to know the District 10 primary election candidates

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 6:00 a.m.
    (Top row, from left) John Rocco Calabrese, Reuben Herfindahl and Adam Jarchow. (Bottom row) Patty Schachtner and Shannon Zimmerman.

    The State Senate District 10 primary election is scheduled for Dec. 19, ahead of the special election on Jan. 16. 

    There are five candidates on the primary election ballot vying to replace Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, who resigned last month after Gov. Scott Walker appointed her to be the state’s Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary.

    We asked the Senate hopefuls about their background and where they stand on current issues. Libertarian candidate Brian Corriea will be profiled prior to the Jan. 16 special election.

    Read their responses at the links below.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsDec. 19 primaryspecial electionSenatedistrict 10Wisconsin
    Advertisement