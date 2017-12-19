A story in the Wisconsin State Journal says the action was really an ethics investigation done by the now-closed Government Accountability Board. No charges were filed when the investigation was closed four years ago. Schimel says it was conducted under Wisconsin's John Doe law. The judge overseeing the case, Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue, said Monday he regretted the release of Schimel's finals report, because no charges were ever filed.

--

Wis. native stabbed 14 times in Twin Cities attack

MINNEAPOLIS — Several witnesses say a woman's attacker ran away when they rushed in to help last week in the Twin Cities.

Twenty-six-year-old Morgan Evenson was stabbed 14 times in the Uptown area of Minneapolis. She is expected to survive. Evenson is a graduate of Wausau East High School.

Her fiance says she was walking home from her job at the Apple store when a man attacked her from behind. When she fought back, he started stabbing her. She suffered a lacerated kidney and multiple cutting injuries on her arms and upper body.

--

Western Wis. residents sue over noisy cannon used to scare birds

TREMPEALEAU — A western Wisconsin couple is suing the owners of a nearby farm, saying they kept their cannons quiet while negotiating a home sale.

The propane-powered cannons make a loud noise to scare blackbirds away from the corn crop on that farm. Jerod Hansen and Cathy Tabor-Hansen filed the suit. The Klein family says it has used to cannons for decades because of the large numbers of blackbirds which roost in the Trempealeau area. The Hansens argue the cannons were kept quiet while they were buying the house from Mark Klein.

--

Accidental discharge wounds Sturgeon Bay cop

STURGEON BAY — A Sturgeon Bay police officer suffered minor injuries when another officer's service weapon discharged accidentally Monday.

The injury to the wounded officer was minor and he was to be released Tuesday after spending a night in the hospital. The names of the two officers involved haven't been released.

They were responding to a call about an aggressive man with a knife. The 26-year-old suspect was thought to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or both. A taser had to be used to bring him under control and the officer's weapon went off during the take-down.

--

Pedestrian dies after being struck in Altoona traffic

ALTOONA — Altoona police say it was probably hard for a driver to see a woman crossing at an uncontrolled intersection Monday at twilight.

The pedestrian was struck and killed. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12 was closed for several hours while investigators re-constructed the fatal accident. The driver remained on the scene and wasn't taken into custody. Police say no decision has been made about filing charges yet. The names of the victim and driver were not released.

--

Person who fatally shot 2 dogs being sought

STEVENS POINT — Dog owners in Portage County think it was the same person who shot two dogs on the last day of Wisconsin's antlerless hunting season.

They say if it was a neighbor who accidentally shot a dog, they would report it to the Portage County Humane Society – but, no reports have been received. The dog owners have filed police reports, but nobody has been arrested. Authorities are hoping a witness comes forward to help them track down the shooter.

--

Former VP Biden returns to Wis. in February

MILWAUKEE — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to make an appearance at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater Feb. 11.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday. The Milwaukee date is one of eight new stops which have been added to Biden's book tour. He already stopped in Madison earlier this month promoting sales of his book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose." Biden served as the nation's 47th vice president from 2009-2017.

--

Homicide charges issued for driver in crash that killed 2

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Outagamie County Coroner's Office has identified two people killed in an apparent drunk driving crash.

The coroner's office says 82-year-old David Rosol and 83-year-old Hazel De Witt, both of La Grange, Illinois, were killed when their vehicle was hit late Sunday near the village of Shiocton by an SUV. Investigators say the driver of the SUV, 57-year-old Joseph Konetzke of Neenah, failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 54 when he struck, Rosol's vehicle. Rosol and De Witt were taken to a hospital where they died. Konetzke was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The Sheriff's office has requested that the DA's office charge Konetzke with homicide by driving while intoxicated.