Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Corralling a loose hog

Critter patrol

• Deputies were called Dec. 18 to County Road V in Ellsworth for a report of a bluetick coonhound in the road dragging a chain. A witness reported the dog appeared undernourished and that its collar was dangerously tight. A check of the property revealed three dogs living in open doghouses without bedding or fresh water. Feces was found covering the dogs' entire living space. The owner was advised of laws and informed that a follow-up would be conducted.

• Deputies responded Dec. 19 to a County Road F property in River Falls for reports of someone mistreating a hog. A suspect was spoken to. The deputy concluded the person was making "reasonable efforts to corral a loose hog and there was no ill intent or excessive action" taken, according to the report.

Vandalism

Deputies took a vandalism report Dec. 21 at W7596 770th Avenue in River Falls. It appeared as if a vehicle intentionally left the roadway to strike mailboxes at two separate locations. No suspects.

Accidents

• A crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Dec. 18 at N6191 740th St. in Ellsworth. There was a report of an injured party. Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Ellsworth man on suspicion of OWI-second offense.

• Officers were called to a one-vehicle rollover crash at 7:36 a.m. Dec. 19 at 330th Avenue and County Road P in Elmwood. The driver lost control, struck a guardrail and rolled.

• A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:28 p.m. Dec. 19 at Highway 10 and 1090th Street in Hager City. All people involved denied medical attention. A Red Wing man was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.