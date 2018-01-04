--

UW Board of Regents approves online degree resolution

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents’ Executive Committee approved a resolution Wednesday that will allow all University of Wisconsin comprehensive and research institutions to offer an online degree as part of the system's restructuring initiative.

University officials say the administrative changes ensure students are able to take online courses anywhere and anytime. It also guarantees their financial aid will be available to them at all UW institutions and credits will continue to transfer seamlessly.

--

Legendary Madison restaurant closing its doors

MADISON — One of Wisconsin's most recognizable restaurants will close its doors after 55 years in business.

Ella's Deli in Madison got attention for its outdoor children's carousel. Ella's opened for business in 1963 and moved to its current location on East Washington in 1976. The ice cream parlor and restaurant will shut down Jan. 21. There is hope it can return in some form under new ownership. It was listed for sale last May. No specific reason was given for the decision to close.

--

Man hiding from cops freezes to death

MILWAUKEE — Police say a man who ran from an accident scene and hid, wound up freezing to death.

Thirty-four-year-old Mark Henderson ran a red light Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee, causing a four-car crash. Henderson was on parole at the time after pleading guilty in a 2012 fatal hit-and-run. Police say he ran from the accident scene this time and hid in some bushes to avoid detection. His girlfriend and the homeowner found his frozen body Sunday.

--

Wis. DOJ: $1.5M collected from polluters in 2017

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it collected more than $1.4 million in forfeitures and surcharges from polluters in 2017.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has been criticized by Wisconsin environmentalists for not getting more money from polluters and failing to publicize his office's environmental enforcement work. A report issued this week says the state agency completed 49 environmental enforcement cases. It also secured another $18.6 million for environmental improvement projects.

--

Prosecutors drop charges against Fox Point couple

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County prosecutor's office has dropped the charges filed against a couple in Fox Point after two men trying to rob their son said they were stabbed.

The incident happened Nov. 15 at the home of Francis and Patricia O'Dwyer, both in their 60s. Twenty-year-old Daniel O'Dwyer was charged with drug possession. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Hauer and an 18-year-old whose name wasn't released had gone to the O'Dwyer home intending to rob the son. They showed up at a hospital later saying they had been stabbed. Although the felony drug charges were dismissed against all three, they are still accused of municipal charges of battery for attacking the would-be robbers.

--

Man accused of battering, strangling, firing shot at ex-girlfriend

MADISON — A woman tells Madison police her ex-boyfriend attacked her after saying, if he couldn't have her, no one could.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathan Williams of Madison is accused of beating and strangling the victim — and shooting at her. The 26-year-old woman's name hasn't been released. She says she was able to run out of the apartment after pushing Williams down. Investigators say she appears to have a shrapnel wound to her finger. Williams drove away from the scene of the fight, but he was taken into custody later by police in Milwaukee.

--

ID thief given probation — if she pays back money she stole

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County judge has given a Menomonie woman three-years’ probation for identity theft.

If Brooke Suckow repays the $4,600 she stole she could avoid 90 days in jail. Investigators say she stole the identities of nine customers while she worked at Advance America Loans in Eau Claire, using that information to take out loans of more than $4,600. When she was caught she claimed a boss pressured her into taking out the fraudulent loans — so they could split the proceeds. No one else has been charged, so far.