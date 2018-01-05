All three candidates for the 10th Senate District seat will appear next week in River Falls for a forum.

The event will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at River Falls City Hall council chambers. Libertarian candidate Brian Corriea, Republican Adam Jarchow and Democratic candidate Patty Schachtner will participate in the event, cosponsored by the River Falls branch of American American Association of University Women and the River Falls Optimist Club. The event, originally scheduled for Monday, was rescheduled to allow all three candidates to attend.