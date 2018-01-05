Search
    River Falls Senate candidate forum rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 5:42 p.m.

    All three candidates for the 10th Senate District seat will appear next week in River Falls for a forum.

    The event will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at River Falls City Hall council chambers. Libertarian candidate Brian Corriea, Republican Adam Jarchow and Democratic candidate Patty Schachtner will participate in the event, cosponsored by the River Falls branch of American American Association of University Women and the River Falls Optimist Club. The event, originally scheduled for Monday, was rescheduled to allow all three candidates to attend.

    Rita Kozak will moderate the event, which will be broadcast later on River Falls community television's Channel 16 and the city's YouTube page.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
