Deputies had responded to a call from a woman who said she was trapped inside her mobile home and her boyfriend, Darin Jenkins, had a gun and was threatening to shoot her. Deputies were able to get the woman out of the home in Rice Lake's Anderson Trailer Court. Her name hasn't been released. The trailer court was evacuated and an Emergency Response Team entered the home at about 3:30 a.m., taking Jenkins into custody.

--

Lawmakers seek faster action on juvenile prisons

MADISON — Plans by Gov. Scott Walker to open five regional juvenile corrections facilities do have legislative support, but some lawmakers don't want to wait.

Walker said his plan would be budgeted for 2019. Two Democrats said Friday they are working on a bill to speed things up. State Reps. Joel Kleefish and David Bowen say a plan to change Wisconsin's juvenile corrections could be heard and approved by committees, passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor this legislative session. Some Republicans say they have concerns about being too hasty.

--

DNR investigating alleged wolf attack on horse near Cable

CABLE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is investigating a picture posted on social media depicting a wolf attack on a horse.

That posting has stirred up the debate about wolves in the Northland. The DNR is trying to find out if and when the attack happened and whether the wolf was really killed as the result. The photo posted this week on Facebook has been shared more than 5,000. Killing the wolf would be illegal unless human health and safety is at risk.

--

Driver arrested for OWI twice — in 4 hours

WEST BEND — West Bend police say a South Milwaukee man flunked field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit when he was stopped last week.

Anthony Woodall was released to a friend's custody at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Then, shortly after 9:00 p.m., four hours after the original arrest, Woodall was stopped for speeding and arrested for drunk driving a second time. He again flunked a field sobriety test and was taken to the Washington County Jail. Woodall now faces two charges of operating while intoxicated.

--

La Crosse woman faces drug charges in 2 states

TOWN OF CAMPBELL — La Crosse police say they got a tip that a woman wanted on drug charges was in the La Crosse area last week.

They followed up and arrested 26-year-old Alexandria Anderson at a Town of Campbell hotel. Police say there are arrest warrants in her name in two Minnesota counties and in La Crosse County. A police dog helped officers find several drug items during a search, including heroin and THC. She's being held in the La Crosse County Jail. Another woman, 22-year-old Lindsay McDonald, was arrested for a violation of her parole.

--

Mosinee High School student arrested on suspicion of weapons possession

MOSINEE — A 17-year-old student at Mosinee High School is charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after guns and knives were found in his pickup.

Authorities say the weapons were in the truck, on school property, while Logan Kasat was in class. A female classmate told school officials about the weapons, saying she was afraid to go to class with Kasat. He told police the pistol belonged to his grandfather and the rifle was used for hunting. Kasat said he forgot the guns were in his pickup and he had no intention of harming anyone.

--

Man rescued from frozen Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC — The call came into the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office early Sunday – a 42-year-old man was asking for help, saying he was lost on Lake Winnebago.

Emergency responders found him about a quarter-mile off the shore and brought him to safety. Deputies say he passed out and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for exposure. The man's name wasn't released. He had reportedly been drinking and wasn't wearing appropriate clothing for the cold weather when he went for a walk on the frozen lake surface.

--

Milwaukee woman admits lying about Red Cross claims

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman who held a news conference to say the American Red Cross failed to help her because of her zip code now admits she was lying.

Latressa Turner's home burned down last week. Two days after claiming the Red Cross declined to help her, she had to admit that wasn’t true. The Red Cross released proof that it gave her $545 on the day her house caught burned, $170 for a place to stay and $375 for additional expenses. Turner says she was encouraged to tell the lie after the short-lived controversial zip-code policy was announced by the Red Cross. The policy was ended quickly.

--

Police raid of drug house finds infant living there

FENNIMORE — A 56-year-old Fennimore man has been arrested after the execution of a search warrant at his home.

Fennimore police had sent a letter to Aaron Tatu more than 10 months ago warning him that they had received information that drugs were being used and sold out of Tatu's house. When searchers knocked on his door, not only did they find drug paraphernalia and firearms, they also discovered an infant living there. The Grant County Department of Social Services was called to find a safe place for the child. Tatu faces two felony charges, including possession of meth.

--

Man found dead near Chetek wasn’t dressed appropriately

CHETEK — Investigators with the Barron County Sheriff's Office are following up on the death of a Chetek man whose body was found more than a week after he went missing.

Deputies say 49-year-old Joseph Moen wasn't dressed appropriately for the bitterly cold weather. He went missing Christmas Eve and was found Wednesday near a camp he had set up. Investigators say it isn't clear yet if drugs or alcohol played a role in Moen's death. The cause of death appears to be hypothermia, but an autopsy will make an official determination.