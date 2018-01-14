New water main will increase water quality

The County Road B water main looping project is part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Spring Valley received. In addition to the looping project, the grant will also fund a new water reservoir and the Burro Lane water main loop. Steinmeyer said the total cost of all these projects is $1.1 million; $500,000 of which will be grant funds.

"That project [the Burro Lane water main loop] is just replacement of an existing 2-inch water main that has been causing the Village issues the past few years," Steinmeyer said.

The County Road B water main looping project will require three residential homes to connect to the Village water once the new water main loop is completed, Steinmeyer said.

It was determined after a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Sanitary Survey in 2015 and the Village water study in 2016 that a new water main needed to be constructed.

"The need for this water main is due to the critical need to provide a second water main connection between the downtown and western portions of the Village," Steinmeyer said.

Right now, Steinmeyer said there is only one connection between the two sides.

"Currently there is only one 60-year-old water main between these areas of the Village and if it were to break, portions of the village would be without water," Steinmeyer said. "The loop will also help improve water quality and fire protection."

Residents that attended the open house on Jan. 3 were able to ask questions about the project and their share of the project cost. Once the water main is completed, per current city code the residents must connect to village water within six months of the water main being completed. However, he said depending on when the water main is finished, the Village can work with residents on a time frame.

"The residents can request a variance to extend the timeframe," Steinmeyer said. "The Village is willing to work with residents on this."

The cost to these residents will vary but Steinmeyer gave rough estimates to be about $1,200 to abandon an existing well and about $2,500-$4,000 to run a water main lateral from the home to the Village water main.

However, residents can apply for help with cost through a loan or grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development; they can call 715) 232-2614 ext. 4 for more information. The other option is to apply for a CDBG grant by calling 800-472-7372 for more information. Steinmeyer said residents can also contact the Village for help with grant applications.

Residents can choose to keep their existing wells, but will not be able to use them for home use. If residents choose to keep their private wells, they will need to get a permit through the Village that will need to be renewed every three years. This permit will require the well to be inspected by a licensed well driller.

"Residents are allows to keep private wells for outdoor use, landscaping, sprinklers, etc.," Steinmeyer said. "The residents are required to hook onto Village water for home use."