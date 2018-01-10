City of Newport condemns Opinion Brewing building

READ MORE: Newport considers supported apartment development | Winter roads on both sides of the river

The building, formerly the Red Rock Saloon and Bowling, had a number of fire code issues including installing a fire alarm system and remaining bowling lanes that needed to be removed or kept off-limits to patrons.

The owners, Derrick and Autumn Lehrke, failed to make required changes, City Administrator Deb Hill said.

Building code and inspection issues have been ongoing since at least September 2016. The couple bought the building in 2014.

If the owners make fire code amendments to the building, Hill said they could reopen in the future.