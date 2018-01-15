'Principles' guide Libertarian Corriea

If the legislation abides those principles, he said he'll be on board. If not, he'll pass.

"You will know the moment I violate my principles," Corriea said.

He and two others, Balsam Lake Republican Adam Jarchow and Somerset Democrat Patty Schachtner, are running in a special election next week to fill the 10th Senate District seat vacated last year by longtime lawmaker Sheila Harsdorf when she was appointed to Gov. Scott Walker's Cabinet.

Corriea, a newcomer to state politics, said he is excited to represent a third party option — one he believes is necessary in a two-party system where he sees deep flaws.

He cited a Jarchow comment at a debate last week. Corriea said the Assembly member described how the majority of bills passed in Madison are bipartisan.

"And it's sold as a good thing," Corriea said. "It's not."

He believes people generally oppose third-party candidates — not because they don't support the candidate, but because they fear their vote could impact the balance of power. That's not the case right now in Madison, Corriea said, pointing out how Republicans hold a decisive edge in both legislative chambers, in addition to holding the governor's office.

A win or loss for either major party in the 10th Senate District won't tip the balance in the Senate, Corriea said, which is why he thinks now is the opportune time to elect a third-party candidate.

"Vote your conscience," he said. "Set everything else aside."

The 41-year-old Mondovi High School graduate and Navy veteran works as an insurance adjuster. He, his wife Ledi, and their three children settled in Wilson after living between the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin since he left the service in 2003.

Corriea said Libertarian party officials sought a candidate after word spread of the Senate vacancy. He said he hesitated at first, but was successfully encouraged by local Libertarian Party leader Bob Burke.

It was time to put up or shut up, Corriea said.

"You can't just be a guy on the internet complaining," he said.

Corriea named education issues and the opioid crisis as two of the biggest problems facing Wisconsin. He's concerned at links he sees between the two issues — how families are destroyed by opioid abuse and the aftermath that leads to academic struggles for children.

He's also roiled by how hard drugs like heroin and cocaine are criminalized, yet opioids are legal and regulated by the government. Corriea believes criminalization of certain drugs protects pharmaceutical companies from competition.

"You have to stop arresting people for making decisions," he said, arguing a revamped criminal code could lead to fewer broken homes and more two-parent families. "We're supposed to be a free people."

And while he's troubled by America's two-party system, that doesn't mean he's not willing to work with both parties if elected. He said his third-party status frees him up to support or oppose legislation solely based on his principles.

"If a bill reduces individual liberty, I'll oppose" it, he said.