Jarchow takes aim at taxes, regulations

"Government can't be the solution for everything," he said. "It can't be the cradle-to-grave government involvement that you see in western Europe. That's not who we are as Americans."

Jarchow will join Democrat Patty Schachtner and Libertarian Brian Corriea on the ballot Jan. 16 in a special election to determine Sheila Harsdorf's successor in the 10th District Senate. The seat was vacated after fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Harsdorf, R-River Falls, to serve as head of the state's agriculture, trade and consumer protection department.

Jarchow, a Clear Lake High School graduate, works as a lawyer and a business owner. He completed undergraduate work and a law degree in Florida before moving to Minneapolis, where he worked for a couple years. He and his wife then moved back to Wisconsin, where Jarchow worked for nearly 10 years at Bakke Norman Law Office — a firm he left last year to take over his father's company, Industrial Safety.

Jarchow, whose wife runs the DN Campground outside Balsam Lake, said he continues legal work representing a "select group" of small business owners. He said becoming a lawyer was "never a long-term plan" but developed into a career he's found rewarding and "pretty humbling."

Jarchow said he picked up the politics bug as a college student in Florida during the 2000 presidential election that turned the Sunshine State into the nation's main battleground in the Bush vs. Gore race.

"That was a very interesting time," Jarchow said.

He got more involved after returning to Wisconsin, where he helped with recall-election efforts for Walker and Harsdorf. Jarchow helped with former Rep. Erik Severson's 2010 campaign and "decided to take the leap" himself in 2014 after Severson decided not to run again in the 28th Assembly District.

Running for state Senate wasn't always a goal, Jarchow said, but added it's another opportunity to serve the public "because I didn't take the opportunity to serve in the military."

Jarchow said that if he's elected to the Senate, he might seek one additional term before calling it quits.

"This is my last stop in politics," he said, calling career politicians "bad for public policy."

Jarchow said the same issues that motivated his Assembly bid motivate him as a Senate candidate — jobs, taxes and regulatory burdens.

Regulations, he argues, prevent economic growth. Government shouldn't be so quick to say no to businesses looking to expand, Jarchow said, suggesting regulatory agencies adopt a more customer service-oriented approach.

He said the recently passed federal tax bill should allow for "bold reforms" at the state level in aspects like tax deductions, alternative minimum taxes and corporate taxes.

"We can use that as a jumping-off point to dramatically change our tax code and make Wisconsin one of those places people want to retire," Jarchow said.

He said his time in the Legislature has shown him the ills of bitter divisiveness and that there's still room to work between parties even when disagreements occur. Jarchow is also willing to break from his own party, as he did in opposing Walker's budget last year and in voting against $3 billion in tax incentives for tech firm Foxconn.

"I didn't think it was fair to the people of northwestern Wisconsin," Jarchow said.