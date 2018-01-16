Sorting out the pile; Senate candidates seek separation

A standing room only audience of concerned voters filled the New Richmond City Council Chambers last Tuesday evening and listened intently throughout the 1.5-hour discussion as the candidates attempted to make clear their positions on a variety of issues ranging from the "age" tax, DNR management, the effect of tax code changes on nonprofit donations, access to mental health care, the effect of "brain drain" on local communities, access to more health care insurance options, public education priorities, assault weapon access and legislation, and campaign finance reform.

Despite a fair amount of scripted answers and predictable party line totting, all three candidates did manage to convey their sincere desire to win this seat.

Republican Jarchow repeatedly referenced his close collaboration with Harsdorf from his position as a state representative on legislative initiatives while squarely placing the burden for change on the shoulders of the individual voter.

Libertarian Corriea stuck staunchly to his less of almost everything (government, taxes) is better and likely the solution to many of the pressing issues while confirming his dark horse status admitting his campaign finances have not yet reached the level requiring mandatory disclosure.

Democrat Schachtner did the most to distinguish herself from the pack with her personal take on the assault weapons issue redirecting attention to the rights of victims and her honest disclosure of her campaign finances. Her hands on experience in healthcare, particularly mental health, and public education shown through portraying her as thoughtful, accessible and motivated.

Voters will go to the polls to determine who will fill the District 10 seat until 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.