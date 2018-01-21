Ellsworth to start process of hiring new officers

Ladwig said the Ellsworth part-time officers many times use their experience in Ellsworth to help them gain experience for future jobs.

"Our part-time staff usually are new and younger officers fresh out of school," Ladwig said. "They work and get experience with the hope of gaining a full-time law enforcement position. As the part-time officers gain experience with our department they eventually get hired full-time at other departments."

Ladwig said the process to hire a new officer will take them some time to find the right candidate.

"Once we find a qualified candidate it takes a couple months to do a background check, records check, speak to previous employers or schools they attended and complete physical and drug screen testing," Ladwig said.

The board also approved the Verizon Wireless conditional use permit. This will allow Verizon to build a cell tower on the Hines property at 1040 N. Maple St.

At the Dec. 18 Plan Commission meeting, Buell Consulting (Verizon Wireless) Site Acquisition Consultant Brian Kabat said with the increase in data usage, the new tower should provide the needed increase in capacity and coverage in the area.

Ellsworth Village Clerk Peggy Nelson said at this time the Verizon representative did not know when the construction on the tower would begin or be completed. As of right now Verizon has just secured the site for the tower.

Feral cats

Maple Street resident Gwen Hale spoke during public comment time about her concern with the feral cats outside the Woodview Apartments. Ladwig said he followed up with Hale, the Woodview Apartments property manager, and spoke with a resident who has been feeding the cats.

"I have also spoken to the resident feeding the cats, attempting to get cooperation in resolving the issue," Ladwig said. "As time goes on I will see if that helps."