Elmwood looks to save money by refinancing Village debt

Brian Reilly from Ehler's Financial spoke to the board about consolidating and refinancing the existing bond and state trust fund loans currently totalling $580,000.

Reilly said they got proposals from five different banks; Hiawatha National Bank of Hudson offered the lowest interest rate, at 2.29 percent locked-in on the 10-year loan.

Village Board President Bill Stewart clarified that this will not extend the date of any of the repayment dates on the loans/bond.

By refinancing and reducing the current interest rate on the debt, the new loan will total $541,500; Reilly said this will save the Village about $5,000 annually. In addition to savings from the lower interest rate, the Village will also save $350 as they won't have to pay the administrative fee on the General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds.

The total savings will be about 8 percent of the loan,which will total about $50,000, Reilly said.

"The new loan amount will be $541,500 and this amount will have some interest included with the repayment of all the loans being consolidated and refinanced," said Elmwood Village Clerk-Treasurer Amy Wayne. "The Village will save presently $56,415 and future savings will be $50,629. There will be some cost incurred for the refinancing and closing of the loans and will be included in the $541,500."

Public comments

Mandy Pfingsten spoke during public comment time, asking why the street lights were flashing and snow had been piled up on the street so long. Elmwood Public Works Director Jamie Reitz said the department is working on figuring out what was wrong with the lights and reported the snow had been removed.

Pfingsten also asked about the police squad car. She said she had seen it parked in a no parking area by the school and was wondering why that was allowed. Chief Officer Delton Hoyt said he had been responding to a call at the school and explained that during a call, law enforcement is able to park in the no parking area.

Charles Pfingsten asked where the police squad car is kept during off duty times. He thought there were times it was not parked at the old Ambulance Service garage in town, but Hoyt said the car is kept in the ambulance garage in town when it is not in use.

Rick Talford addressed the board and let them know that he will be running for Pierce County Board District 10.

Other business

• The board approved to lift the open container ordinance on Feb. 3 from noon to midnight for the pool tournament in town.

• A picnic license for the Elmwood Community Club and a temporary operator's license for Amy Bechel and Missy Roatch were approved for Jan. 21.