Madison ranked high as ‘place to find a job’ in 2018

MADISON — With an unemployment rate of 2.3 percent, WalletHub.com ranks Madison as one of the best places to find a job in the whole country.

Madison ranked ninth overall, including first in the "Socio-economics" category and 21st for its "Job Market." Madison was the only Wisconsin city in the top 100. Milwaukee was ranked 108th. Standing in the job market category was based on job opportunities, employment growth and annual starting income. Commute time, housing market, and dating and family friendliness determined the socio-economic standing.

Hangar fire destroys dozens of boats, RVs, snowmobiles

TOWN OF WOODRUFF — The Lake Tomahawk Fire Department reports everything inside a burned hangar at the Dohun Field Airport has been destroyed.

At least eight fire crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire call Monday night in the town of Woodruff. The hangar was being used to store boats, recreational vehicles and snowmobiles. The fire was first reported at about 8 p.m. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thorp High School teacher put on indefinite leave

THORP — A math and physics teacher at Thorp High School has been placed on indefinite leave due to what are being called inappropriate communications with a student.

Wausau police have already said they don't anticipate the filing of any charges against Mark Wenta, but the school board is deciding whether he violated the employee handbook. Police say the communication wasn't initiated or reciprocated by the student. Wenta has taught in the Thorp district since 2009.

Ariz. murder suspects arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Two suspects in a Phoenix murder have been arrested in Green Bay and are awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Phoenix police called the Green Bay Police Department last week saying they had reason to believe two suspects in a Jan. 10 murder were headed to Wisconsin. Green Bay police set up surveillance on the address given by the Phoenix authorities and U.S. Marshals executed the arrest warrant. The suspects are brothers ages 16 and 21, but their names haven't been released. The Phoenix victim was 48-year-old Jon Clarke.

Student ‘mistakenly’ brings loaded handgun to school

MENOMONEE FALLS — Officials with the Menomonee Falls School District say a student who brought a loaded handgun to school wasn't the perpetrator of a crime.

The incident happened at Shady Lane Elementary School last Friday. The student's teacher found the weapon while she was putting something else into a backpack. The district says the student didn't know the gun was in the backpack, didn't bring it to school to harm anyone, or to even show it to anyone. School officials wouldn't get specific, but said the student involved was between four years of age and a second grader.

Former Dane County deputy accused of stealing $10K

MADISON — Felony theft charges will be filed against a former Dane County deputy for allegedly stealing money from his union.

Investigators say Joel Wagner took $10,000 while he was serving as the Dane County Deputy Sheriff's Association treasurer. The Wisconsin Department of Justice conducted the investigation. A formal announcement of charges filed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office is expected. Wagner retired as a deputy early last year.