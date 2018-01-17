Pierce Criminal Court: weekly court blotter

Kyle M. Brown, 37, Ellsworth, posted two $2,000 signature bonds on two disorderly conduct charges and one battery charge Jan. 4. The charges resulted from incidents Jan. 4 in Ellsworth.

Nicole M. Latham, 31, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $3,000 signature bond on felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges Jan. 2. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 29 incident in the town of Trenton.

John Robinson, 35, Anoka, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor jail jumping, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges Jan. 2. The charges resulted from a Dec. 29 incident in the town of Trenton.

Cheryl M. Taylor, 42, Peever, S.D., pleaded innocent and posted a $3,500 signature bond on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge Jan. 2. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 1 incident in the town of Trenton.

Terry L. Theis, 40, Maiden Rock, posted a $5,000 signature bond onfelony possess firearm — convicted of a felony, endanger safety/use/dangerous weapon, battery and disorderly conduct charges Jan. 4. The charges resulted from a Jan. 3 incident in Maiden Rock.

Closed cases

Joseph L. Cook, 25, Spring Valley, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $518 Jan. 4. a possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 24 incident in Spring Valley.

Kevin D. Helmueller, 66, Ellsworth, was convicted of two knowingly violate a domestic abuse order — temporary restraining order charges, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $886 Jan. 4. Counts of knowingly violate a domestic abuse order — temporary restraining, stalking and disorderly conduct were dismissed. Information was filed on a knowingly violate a domestic abuse order — temporary restraining order charge. The charges resulted from incidents Oct. 13, Oct. 31, Nov. 7, and Nov. 12 (all in 2016) in River Falls and Sept. 26, 2016 and Nov. 13, 2016 in Ellsworth.

Two issue of worthless checks charges against David Hessevick, 51, River Falls, were dismissed before an initial appearance Jan. 2. The charges stemmed from a 1991 incident in Pierce County.

Felony possess GHB, BG, BDO, Ketamine, Flunitraz, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked (alcohol related), ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install (three), and felony bail jumping (seven) charges were read in but dismissed against Nicholas R. Ingli, 29, Ellsworth, Jan. 4. The charges stemmed from incidents Jan. 24, 2017 in the town of Ellsworth, March 21, 2017 in the town of Trimbelle and Dec. 10, 2017 in the town of Hartland.

A disorderly conduct charge against Racii K. Israel, 20, River Falls, was dismissed Jan. 2. The charge resulted from an Aug. 29 incident in River Falls.

Benjamin T. Julen, 21, River Falls, was convicted of possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 Jan. 2. The charge stemmed from an April 18 incident in River Falls.

Two possession of controlled substance charges and one possess drug paraphernalia charge against Samantha J. Lafferty, 29, Lake City, Minn., were dismissed Jan. 2. The charges resulted from a May 23, 2016 incident in the town of Hartland.

A battery charge against Nathaniel L. Livermore, 23, New Richmond, was dismissed Jan. 3 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from an April 1, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Matthew M. Regenscheid, 28, Bay City, was convicted of operate without carrying a license and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install charge and fined $653.80 Jan. 2. Operating while revoked (alcohol related) and misdemeanor bail jumping (two) charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents July 25 in the town of Isabelle and Aug. 1 in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Brian L. Tschida, 32, River Falls, was convicted of possess with intent — amphetamine, sentenced to five years of probation, ordered to successfully complete Pierce County Drug Court program or face jail time, and fined $518 Jan. 2. Possession of electric weapon, felony possess of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia (two) and felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Sept. 15 in the town of Diamond Bluff and Aug. 31 in the town of Hartland.

Daniel J. Wiesender, 33, New Richmond, was sentenced to 81 days in jail (time served) at a probation revocation sentencing hearing Jan. 4. Fines totaling $886 remain unpaid after an April 4 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and theft — movable property. The charges resulted from a Sept. 10, 2016 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Deferred prosecution

Kevin D. Helmueller, 66, Ellsworth, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment of conviction agreement on a felony bail jumping charge Jan. 4. An unlawful phone use — threaten with obscenity charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 4, 2017 incident in River Falls.

Nicole L. Lund, 19, Sheldon, pleaded guilty to and entered deferred judgment of conviction agreement on a possess drug paraphernalia charge Jan. 2. A carry concealed weapon charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an April 30 incident in the town of Martell.