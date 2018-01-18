Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Man arrested after pursuit

OWI arrests follow crashes

• Deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 8 to county roads D and V in Bay City for a minor crash involving a vehicle that failed to stop. One driver, a 77-year-old Ellsworth man, was found and arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• A deputy was dispatched at 2:49 a.m. Jan. 13 to N6340 Highway 72 in Elmwood for a person walking along the road. The deputy found a wrecked vehicle in the area and later arrested the suspected driver, a 34-year-old Elmwood man, on suspicion of OWI-second offense, tampering with ignition interlock device and operating after revocation.

• A deputy found a vehicle on its side while on patrol at 9:03 p.m. Jan. 13 at 170th Avenue and Highway 35 in Hager City. Multiple people were found inside the vehicle. The driver, a 33-year-old Denmark, Wis., woman, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense. A 25-year-old Sturgeon Bay man was arrested for a probation hold.

Suspicious visitor

Suspicious activity was reported Jan. 10 at a home on County Road J in Ellsworth. A caller reported seeing a man approach the house and attempt to open the door. Photos of the suspect were captured.

Thefts

• A caller at W6214 870th Ave. in River Falls reported Jan. 11 that two vehicles parked in the driveway had been entered without permission. A pack of cigarettes was missing from one.

• A Hager City woman reported Jan. 12 that her purse had been stolen. She later learned unauthorized activity had occurred on her missing credit cards.

Didn't move over, got pulled over

A deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle Jan. 8 that failed to yield for an emergency vehicle at 610th Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth. The driver, a Cologne, Minn., man, was ticketed for careless driving and received verbal warnings for other driving offenses.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Ryan J. Bignell, 38, Pepin, crashed into a guardrail at 4 a.m. Jan. 3 at county roads U and UU in the town of Maiden Rock. He was ticketed for failure to keep vehicle under control.

• Vehicle driven by Autumn L. Lindblom, 17, Goodhue, Minn., crashed into a ditch at 8:42 p.m. Jan. 5 on 130th Avenue in the town of Trenton. She was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Isaac M. Johnson, 23, Hastings, Minn., crashed into a guardrail at 7:41 p.m. Jan. 8 on County Road F in the town of Clifton. He sustained minor injuries and was ticketed for inattentive driving.

• Vehicle driven by Lucille C. Wedrickas, 82, Red Wing, rear-ended James L. Johnson, 63, Red Wing, at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 9 on Highway 63 in the town of Trimbelle. Neither driver was injured. Wedrickas told deputies she was distracted after losing a hearing aid that she was handling