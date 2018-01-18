Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Man arrested after pursuit
Man arrested after pursuit with officers
An Ellsworth man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit in Hager City. The incident, reported at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 9, began when a Pierce County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a speeder at 747th Street and Highway 35. According to an initial report, a pursuit began that ultimately led to the driver's arrest. Tanner R. Thornton, 34, Ellsworth, was arrested on suspicion of knowingly fleeing an officer, operating after revocation, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received several tickets stemming from the incident.
OWI arrests follow crashes
• Deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 8 to county roads D and V in Bay City for a minor crash involving a vehicle that failed to stop. One driver, a 77-year-old Ellsworth man, was found and arrested on suspicion of OWI.
• A deputy was dispatched at 2:49 a.m. Jan. 13 to N6340 Highway 72 in Elmwood for a person walking along the road. The deputy found a wrecked vehicle in the area and later arrested the suspected driver, a 34-year-old Elmwood man, on suspicion of OWI-second offense, tampering with ignition interlock device and operating after revocation.
• A deputy found a vehicle on its side while on patrol at 9:03 p.m. Jan. 13 at 170th Avenue and Highway 35 in Hager City. Multiple people were found inside the vehicle. The driver, a 33-year-old Denmark, Wis., woman, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense. A 25-year-old Sturgeon Bay man was arrested for a probation hold.
Suspicious visitor
Suspicious activity was reported Jan. 10 at a home on County Road J in Ellsworth. A caller reported seeing a man approach the house and attempt to open the door. Photos of the suspect were captured.
Thefts
• A caller at W6214 870th Ave. in River Falls reported Jan. 11 that two vehicles parked in the driveway had been entered without permission. A pack of cigarettes was missing from one.
• A Hager City woman reported Jan. 12 that her purse had been stolen. She later learned unauthorized activity had occurred on her missing credit cards.
Didn't move over, got pulled over
A deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle Jan. 8 that failed to yield for an emergency vehicle at 610th Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth. The driver, a Cologne, Minn., man, was ticketed for careless driving and received verbal warnings for other driving offenses.
Accidents
• Vehicle driven by Ryan J. Bignell, 38, Pepin, crashed into a guardrail at 4 a.m. Jan. 3 at county roads U and UU in the town of Maiden Rock. He was ticketed for failure to keep vehicle under control.
• Vehicle driven by Autumn L. Lindblom, 17, Goodhue, Minn., crashed into a ditch at 8:42 p.m. Jan. 5 on 130th Avenue in the town of Trenton. She was not injured.
• Vehicle driven by Isaac M. Johnson, 23, Hastings, Minn., crashed into a guardrail at 7:41 p.m. Jan. 8 on County Road F in the town of Clifton. He sustained minor injuries and was ticketed for inattentive driving.
• Vehicle driven by Lucille C. Wedrickas, 82, Red Wing, rear-ended James L. Johnson, 63, Red Wing, at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 9 on Highway 63 in the town of Trimbelle. Neither driver was injured. Wedrickas told deputies she was distracted after losing a hearing aid that she was handling