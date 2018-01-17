Walker is pointing to a spring-time closing for the troubled facility. Several active lawsuits claim inmate abuse was committed against the young prisoners. The governor's reorganization would cost $80 million, changing the facility near Wausau into a medium security adult prison and opening five smaller regional prisons for younger offenders.

--

National flu outbreak goes widespread in Wis.

RACINE — Some health officials say the current flu outbreak is the most widespread problem they have ever experienced.

Wisconsin State Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt says all 50 states are being hit and that "has never happened before." In Racine, Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital has handled 650 flu cases since last fall. That is double the number the hospital had seen at this time last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 20 pediatric deaths have been reported in this flu epidemic. None of those were in Wisconsin.

--

Fiscal bureau analysis: Foxconn to cost taxpayers $4.5B

MADISON — A memo released Tuesday shows the Foxconn manufacturing complex in Racine County could cost taxpayers almost $4.5 billion.

Project backers have promised up to 13,000 jobs at the plant, which will transform the economy in southeastern Wisconsin. The Legislature approved a tax incentive package to lure Foxconn which is worth about $3 billion. The estimate from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau includes other public costs, like local government incentives and more than $400 million spent expanding Interstate 94.

--

Accidental shooting victim ID’d

NEW HOLSTEIN — The Calumet County Sheriff's Office has identified the 19-year-old New Holstein man who was the victim of an accidental fatal shooting last weekend.

Witnesses say Brandon Paulson was a part of a group of people who were passing around a handgun Saturday night. Investigators think Paulson had the weapon in his hand when it fired, hitting him in the head. He died after being airlifted to a hospital. Deputies say no one else was hurt and the investigation hasn't been closed yet.

--

Douglas County jail collecting warm clothing

SUPERIOR — Officials at the Douglas County Jail say something as simple as warm clothing is important for personal dignity — and even survival.

Deputies are collecting jackets, sweatshirts, thick winter socks, mittens and other types of warm clothing for men and women who are released from the jail in Superior. This time of the year they walk outside into harsh winter conditions. Without adequate clothing, those newly free people face major obstacles getting to their next destination. Any kind of clothing which can be layered under jeans in men's and women's sizes is welcome.

--

Eau Claire trailer park standoff ends after several hours

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police say a standoff at a mobile home park ended Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. after several hours.

Police were called to the location about a fight involving several people. Other residents of the Maples Mobile Home Park were evacuated while police tried to negotiate with the suspect who had fired a shot at them. The man's name hasn't been released and no injuries were reported. Police were rotating officers in and out of the park so they could stay warm. A city bus was parked nearby and used as a warming facility in the bitter-cold temperatures.

--

Woman dragged by thief while trying to retrieve stolen wallet

MADISON — Madison police say a 35-year-old woman was dragged for a short distance while she tried to retrieve her stolen wallet early Tuesday.

Investigators say the incident happened at a convenience store at about 6:20 a.m. The woman from Cottage Grove, whose identity wasn’t released, says she laid her wallet on the counter where the store's coffee service is located. A man grabbed it and took off. The woman followed him outside and when he got into a car to leave, she opened the door and tried to get the wallet back. Police say she wasn't successful, but she also wasn't injured in the attempt.

--

Former swimming pool lifeguard charged with sex crimes

MILWAUKEE — A former lifeguard at a Milwaukee County swimming pool is charged with more than one dozen sex crimes.

Police say the evidence was found on 23-year-old Jared Weber's laptop by an ex-girlfriend. She downloaded the pictures for investigators. Weber is accused of taking at least four photos of a female co-worker in the shower at Noyes Indoor pool. Weber also allegedly filmed sexual acts committed against a sleeping 10-year-old girl away from his workplace. Investigators say the criminal acts took place three years ago.