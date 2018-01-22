Western Wisconsin authorities are anticipating a lot of extra cars on the roads heading to the Twin Cities. They’re comparing it to a holiday weekend or a Vikings-Packers game. Even though Super Bowl 52 is played in Minnesota, troopers say there is the need for an increased presence to help maintain a good traffic flow – and to keep things as safe as possible for everyone on the roads.

--

Shutdown: 750 Wis. National Guard soldiers to be furloughed

MADISON — The Wisconsin National Guard says about 750 full-time members will be furloughed if the federal government shutdown continues.

The U.S. Senate is to vote at noon on a short-term spending bill. The Wisconsin Guard canceled a weekend drill due to the lack of agreement in Washington. A break in the stalemate could make the furlough unnecessary. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he has been talking to the Guard's commanding general about the situation.

--

Walker wants state law on pre-existing conditions, health coverage

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker will call for a state law to guarantee health insurance coverage for Wisconsin residents with pre-existing medical conditions.

Walker is giving a preview of parts of his State of the State address to be delivered Wednesday night. The Republican governor says he wants his state to join four others in getting a federal waiver so re-insurance can be offered. That could lower premiums for consumers in the private insurance marketplace. He also wants a permanent federal waiver for Wisconsin’s SeniorCare program.

--

Middle-school students arrested after online threats

BROWN DEER — Two students at Brown Deer Middle School have been arrested for threatening to harm other students at that school in suburban Milwaukee.

A parent called the school's principal Sunday morning to point out the threat on social media. Police determined the threat by the 13-year-old students wasn't credible, they were tracked down and arrested. Brown Deer Police posted an officer at the school Monday morning to help give parents and students peace of mind. Charges against the two teenagers are pending.

--

Man responds to online sex ad, meets cop

OCONOMOWOC — A Milwaukee man found out the hard way the 14-year-old girl he thought he was talking to was really a cop.

Thirty-year-old Timothy Baumann faces a felony charge of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. A member of an internet crimes-against-children task force responded to a Craigslist ad which turned out to be Baumann’s and the officer pretended to be a teenage girl. During a series of online messages to two agreed to meet near an Oconomowoc business last Thursday. Baumann was taken into custody and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 23.

--

Ryan says Democrats should vote for short-term spending bill

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says Democrats should vote for a short-term spending bill to end the federal government shutdown.

The Wisconsin Republican says negotiations to protect young immigrants in the country illegally will resume when the government re-opens. Ryan says good-faith negotiations on an immigration deal are taking place, though Democrats dispute that. Ryan calls the current situation the "Schumer shut down" on Twitter. The Senate is expected to vote at noon today, but Democrats aren’t expected to follow Ryan’s advice.

--

Former sheriff Clarke in court Monday

MILWAUKEE — A federal trial involving former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is expected to take all day Monday.

Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Black is suing Clarke, seeking damages for emotional distress in an incident while he was boarding a flight at Mitchell International Airport last year. Black says he shook his head at Clarke while boarding. Clarke had his deputies detain Black and question him. Black claims Clarke's taunting social media posts after the incident were retaliatory and were meant to deter free speech. Black says he only shook his head because the sheriff was wearing Dallas Cowboys gear when the Cowboys were playing the Packers in a playoff game.