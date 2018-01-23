Caucuses determine final candidates for village, town board elections
Local January caucuses have determined candidates for surrounding village and town boards.
Spring elections will be held April 3, with primary elections preceding on Feb. 20 if necessary.
The following seats will go before voters in April:
Bay City Village Board: Iincumbent Norman Baker will face Steven Meixner for trustee seat number 2, while incumbent Davis Niebeling is running unopposed for trustee seat number 4.
Oak Grove Town Board: Incumbent Debra L. McClure will face challenger Nate Green for Supervisor IV; incumbent Gene Schommer is running unopposed for Supervisor 3.
River Falls Town Board: Both incumbents Joe Mahoney (supervisor 3) and Brad Mogen (supervisor 4) running unopposed.
Maiden Rock Village Board: Cindy Randall and Wayne Larson will run for a trustee seat.