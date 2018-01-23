The following seats will go before voters in April:

Bay City Village Board: Iincumbent Norman Baker will face Steven Meixner for trustee seat number 2, while incumbent Davis Niebeling is running unopposed for trustee seat number 4.

Oak Grove Town Board: Incumbent Debra L. McClure will face challenger Nate Green for Supervisor IV; incumbent Gene Schommer is running unopposed for Supervisor 3.

River Falls Town Board: Both incumbents Joe Mahoney (supervisor 3) and Brad Mogen (supervisor 4) running unopposed.

Maiden Rock Village Board: Cindy Randall and Wayne Larson will run for a trustee seat.