UW-Stout’s Discovery Center FAB Lab awarded grant

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout's Discovery Center FAB LAB is being awarded a $50,000 grant.

The grant is one of 11 entrepreneurship support grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The center plans to use the money to help people commercialize their ideas. This is the second year in a row that the center has gotten the grant.

A big job: Wis. firm handles Super Bowl security

LA CROSSE — A La Crosse-based security company has been training nearly 300 people to work security for Super Bowl 52.

O'Brien and Associates has been in business in western Wisconsin for more than 25 years. Many of the trainees are already professionals — law enforcement agents, corrections officers, emergency medical technicians and nurses. The company says the job is about more than just checking for weapons inside US Bank Stadium. The FBI, Homeland Security and the Minnesota National Guard will be a part of the security effort at the big game Feb. 4.

Eau Claire man eludes pursuing police — on snowmobile

EAU CLAIRE — A Eau Claire man admits he stole one snowmobile and managed to get away from a pursuing squad car on another machine last week.

Dylan Johnson eventually eluded the deputy by driving onto a sidewalk and through the yards of two mobile homes. At that point, the deputy broke off the chase, but when Johnson was tracked down later, he admitted he was on that snowmobile with a 16-year-old passenger. He also admitted working with the teenager on the theft of another snowmobile.

Elections commission decides to keep leader despite Senate vote

MADISON — One Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission joined three Democrats on a vote to keep interim administrator Michael Haas on the job through April.

The Senate voted Tuesday to reject his confirmation and that of Ethics Commission Administrator Brian Bell. Haas has been given the option of remaining with the elections commission as an attorney at a lower salary. Elections Commission chairman Mark Thomsen characterized the ouster of Haas as a witch hunt.

Marshall woman accused of helping boyfriend hide body

MADISON — The Dane County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 51-year-old woman, accusing her of helping her boyfriend hide the body of a man he had killed.

Meichelle M. Goss is being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse. Goss is engaged to murder suspect Daniel C. Lieske of Marshall. Investigators say Lieske shot 21-year-old Jesse Faber to death Jan. 16. Goss is accused of knowing Faber had been injured and failing to help him, or call for help. Faber's body was found in a storage unit in Rio.

Armed woman stops sexual assault of postal worker

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a woman with a gun stopped the sexual assault of a postal worker Wednesday morning.

A woman who lives nearby says she heard two shots and ran to her window and began shooting video of the aftermath on her phone. Witnesses say the armed woman fired two shots into the ground to stop the 28-year-old Milwaukee man from continuing the attack. His name hasn't been released. Officers say he tried to attack the woman with the gun after she had put it down and he resisted arrest briefly.

Sen. Johnson: Informant tells of ‘secret society’ inside FBI, Justice

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is complaining about corruption "at the highest levels of the FBI."

Johnson made the comments in an interview with Fox News. He told the moderator an informant has told Congress about a "secret society" that was set up inside the FBI and U.S. Justice Department shortly after Donald Trump was elected. Two Republican lawmakers have said they got emails from FBI agents referring to that secret society. Johnson says the story isn't a distraction and Congress needs to dig into it. His comments were derided by liberals on social media sites.