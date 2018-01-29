McNamara clinches Republican spot

READ MORE: Three candidates battle for state Senate seat

"I really am humbled by the support throughout the district; it's cool to see," McNamara said. About 1,500 votes were cast in the Republican primary.

"I'm excited with the turnout and the percentage and it's firing us up to go real hard for the next 14 days," McNamara said.

McNamara won the party endorsement over Leilani Holmstadt of Cottage Grove and Bob Anderson of Hastings in December. Before the filing period for the special election closed in January, Brunsgaard filed as a Republican as well, triggering a primary election.

"I certainly appreciate Mr. Brunsgaard's willingness to be part of the democratic process and put his name in to run for public office, it's a part of public service to be willing to put your name in the hat and run," McNamara said.

McNamara served in the House of Representatives for 14 years, until he decided not to run for re-election in 2016.

Brunsgaard, a self-described "Christian constitutional conservative" and military veteran won 15 percent of the vote.

Brunsgaard was not immediately available for comment Monday night.