At least one person in the truck was killed in the crash, according to media reports. The chartered train was carrying lawmakers to a retreat.

“Rep. Lewis is grateful for the care of the clinical staff at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville," spokesman Stephen Bradford said Wednesday afternoon. "He’s been discharged and traveled onto the GOP retreat, where he is recovering from a concussion. He looks forward to participating in the retreat as much as he is able."

According to a message from Lewis relayed by his staff on Twitter:

"I'm fine compared to, tragically, the truck drivers, and thankful for the prompt action of our doctors and first responders. My thoughts are with the family of the individual who passed away."

Lewis, of Woodbury, represents the state's 2nd congressional district, which includes Dakota and Goodhue counties as well parts of Washington County.

Reps. Tom Emmer and Erik Paulson also were on the train but were not injured, according to social media posts.

This story was updated 4:15 p.m., Jan. 31, 2018.