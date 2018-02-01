They have all registered for the 2018-19 school year. More than one-third of those schools — 133 — want to take part in the voucher program in Milwaukee. That's a gain of eight schools over this current school year. Forty-eight new schools have registered for the statewide voucher program. Students who qualify at schools in the voucher programs can have their tuition expenses covered by state subsidies.

--

Madison mulls what to do with Civil War monuments

MADISON — Madison city officials face big decisions about the future of Civil War monuments.

Mayor Paul Soglin wants at least one removed, saying it glorifies the Confederate cause and the ones being honored committed treason. The U-S Daughters of the Confederacy built the memorial in Forest Hill Cemetery. Most of those who spoke at a Tuesday public meeting said they want to make sure the city respects the 140 prisoners of war who died in Madison, no matter what cause they were fighting for. It is possible the city could actually add monuments to explain the Civil War and how Madison was involved.

--

DNR holding public hearing in March on Foxconn’s water

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hear from the public on plans to divert 7 million gallons of water to the incoming Foxconn plant every day.

The city of Racine has applied for the water supply from Lake Michigan. It would be the pass-through to Mount Pleasant, where the huge flat-screen manufacturing facility will be built. The March 7 public hearing will be held in Sturtevant. The DNR is taking public comments through March 21 online.

--

Hundreds of Wis. Kimberly-Clark workers to be laid off

NEENAH — Paper-maker Kimberly-Clark's announced plans to lay off about 12 percent of its workforce means 600 Wisconsin workers will lose their jobs.

The consumer products company will close a facility in Neenah and will make a decision about the Cold Spring facility in Fox Crossing soon. Kimberly-Clark announced earlier this month it would reduce its workforce by 5,000 to 5,500 employees and close 10 plants. The Texas-based company was founded in Neenah 145 years ago. It has about 3,200 workers in this state.

--

No injuries to 3 member of Wis. congressional delegation

CROZET, Va. — House Speaker Paul Ryan and fellow congressmen Sean Duffy and Glenn Grothman report they weren't hurt when a train carrying Republican members of Congress was involved in an accident.

The train slammed into a garbage truck at a crossing in a small Virginia town near Charlottesville. The 28-year-old truck driver, Christopher Foley, was killed and two passengers injured. A Minnesota congressman suffered a concussion. The Republican Party members were all traveling to a retreat in West Virginia. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wasn't on that Amtrak train.

--

Rhinelander man charged after 2 dead dogs were found

RHINELANDER — A 20-year-old Rhinelander man has been charged with two felonies for mistreating two dogs found dead at the house where he had been living.

Rhinelander Police say they found an "extremely emaciated" German shepherd's body and a dead pit bull frozen inside a pet crate. Tyler Schaul was moving out of that house when police visited last weekend. An Oneida County judge set his cash bond at $3,000. Police say Schaul got mad and told them he would have answered the door holding his shotgun if he had known officers were the ones knocking.

--

Trump offers support for Johnson’s ‘right to try’ bill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to offer some support to legislation authored by a U.S. Sen. from Wisconsin.

Republican Ron Johnson's "right to try" bill has made it through the Senate and is being considered by the House of Representatives. It gives terminally ill patients the right to use drugs which haven't been approved by the FDA. More than three dozen states already have similar laws on the books. Opponents say laws like Johnson's give false hope to people who are dying.

--

Eau Claire-area citizens learn about growing industrialized hemp

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire area citizens are learning about how to grow a potentially profitable crop in the area.

Farmers from across the area attended a seminar Tuesday night at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire to learn about growing industrialized hemp. The crop has only 0.3 percent or less of THC, so its potency is nowhere near that of marijuana. Officials say the main market is food grade material.