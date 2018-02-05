The firefighter's name hasn't been released, but he is in stable condition. A 54-year-old Montello woman died in the original crash when her car spun out of control while she was entering the interstate at about 8 a.m. Saturday. The 29-year-old firefighter was standing next to a fire truck when another driver lost control. The firefighter is being treated at St. Clare Hospital.

--

Justice department funds inmate transition program

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is working to develop a program to combat recidivism.

Four counties will receive grants of $80,000 to help inmates transition back into their communities after they are released. The money originates from the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program. Persons released from local jails or state prisons often have a hard time finding places to live, jobs or treatment for disorders. If early results for the program are positive, funding could be extended for four years.

--

Woman, 31, accused of stabbing boyfriend

KAUKAUNA — A 31-year-old Kaukauna woman has been arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on charges she stabbed her boyfriend.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with a cut to his stomach, which wasn't life-threatening. Officers were told the woman had left the scene, but she was arrested a few hours later about 12 miles away in Grand Chute. The names of the stabbing suspect and the victim haven't been released. The woman is charged with recklessly endangering safety and injury by negligent use of a weapon.

--

New leader named at Wis. veterans home in King

KING — The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has named a new commandant for its veterans home at King.

Richard Mapes will take over the facility which has been troubled by reports of inadequate care for its 650 residents and poor living conditions. Mapes will assume the responsibilities March 19. He has been a member of the Navy Reserve for more than 30 years while accumulating 20 years of experience as a senior living and retirement facilities administrator. Former commandant Jim Knight was reassigned last year.

--

School open enrollment period begins for 2018-19

MADISON — The Wisconsin education program which allows students to attend a school outside their home district begins with open enrollment today for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Department of Public Instruction reminds students they don't have to re-apply, if they are returning to the same school. All applications have to be turned in by April 30. Transportation arrangements to the new school will be a consideration for parents.

--

Lawmakers offer plan to partially fund Milwaukee I-94 project

MADISON — Legislation proposed last week would dedicate $25 million toward rebuilding Interstate 94 in the Milwaukee area.

Gov. Scott Walker abandoned the $1 billion project when the Legislature didn't include any funding in the last state budget. Walker said Milwaukee drivers need a break from construction on the heavily used stretch of I-94 between Marquette and the zoo interchanges. The state has asked the Federal Highway Administration to pull its approval for the project after lawmakers failed to set aside money to pay its share.

--

Madison students: At risk on election days?

MADISON — Questions are being raised about student safety when thousands of voters go to the polls on Election Day.

More than half of the schools in the Metropolitan Madison School District serve as polling locations. MMSD substitute secretary Dena Jenks says voters often stray from the voting booth and that increases the risk for students. Jenks would like the district to schedule professional development days when an election is held — so only staff members would be present at those times. District safety and security coordinator Joe Ballas says there haven't been any issues on election days. He says doors are locked and there’s no interaction between voters and students.

--

UW-La Crosse designated as ‘age-friendly university’

LA CROSSE — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is now designated an Age-Friendly University.

The university has met 10 principles to earn the designation, including encouraging older adults to participate in core activities and improving access for older adults to the school's facilities and activities. UW-La Crosse is the first university in Wisconsin to earn the designation.