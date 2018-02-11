Spring Valley moving forward with new well

Julie Ducklow, SVHRC Board member and operations manager for Vibrant Health Family Clinics, spoke to the board about a focus group being organized to plot SVHRC's future.

"We are engaging community members, SVHRC's past and present employees as well as some resident family members to hear what they believe the value of skilled nursing services (nursing home) is to Spring Valley and the surrounding communities we serve," Ducklow said. "We also want to hear what questions they have about potentially being municipally owned."

Ducklow said this focus group will help staff at SVHRC look at what may be most beneficial to the facility and community.

"It is important to the SVHRC Board to thoughtfully approach new ownership of any kind to secure a successful future," Ducklow said.

Ducklow also let the board know that Dr. Wilhelm who has served the Spring Valley area for the past 25 years will be retiring March 29. Ducklow said they will be looking to bring a new provider to Spring Valley but it will take time to find someone.

"We are not planning to stop services here," Ducklow said.

Isaac Steinmeyer, municipal staff engineer from Cedar Corporation, presented bids for Well No. 4 which will replace Well No. 2. He said Cedar Corporation's recommendation would be to go with Mineral Service Plus, LLC who bid $195,000.

"Mineral Service Plus drilled the test well in Spring Valley last summer and drilled the final well in Glenwood City last year," Steinmeyer said. "They are a reputable well contractor that we've had good experience with on other similar projects."

Well No. 4, Steinmeyer said, is needed because Well No. 2 is not effective.

"Well No. 4 is proposed to replace the village's existing well No. 2," Steinmeyer said. "Well No. 2 currently does not pump into the water system and is maintained as an emergency back-up only due to poor water quality and sand issues."

The board approved Mineral Service Plus, LLC's bid contingent on PSC Construction Authorization Approval and an approved well house bid.

The board also voted to approve a $500,000 interim general obligation note for DNR projects.

"The DNR projects are the two projects that the Village has: Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and [Community Development Block Grant] funding for," Steinmeyer said. "The projects include a new municipal well 4 and a new reservoir."