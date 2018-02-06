Non-resident and graduate students would be affected at UW-Eau Claire, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stout. Tuition hikes would range from $296 to $539 each semester. The final decision on raising tuition rates would be made by the full board at its Friday meeting.

--

Police: Madison man pointed gun over loud music

MADISON — A 38-year-old Madison man faces a tentative charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Michael Enright is accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor in a dispute over loud music. A 22-year-old woman tells officers she and her friend were listening to the music, but the power kept going out. Her friend figured out that somebody was getting into a fuse box in the hallway between the apartments. When he confronted Enright, he says Enright pointed the handgun at him.

--

Wis.-based steel company supplying builders of Vegas stadium

SCHOFIELD — A Wisconsin-based steel company is supplying some of the product used for construction of a new NFL stadium in Las Vegas.

The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to move there in 2020. Merrill Steel in Schofield is providing and installing the steel for the $1.9 billion project. The state-of-the-art facility will hold up to 72,000 football fans at games played by the Raiders and the University of Nevada Rebels. Merrill Steel leaders say the company has been a key fabricator for several professional sports stadiums in the past.

--

2 arrested after meth lab found in Monroe apartment

MONROE — Police say two Monroe men were arrested Monday after officers found what they believe to be a meth lab in an apartment.

Monroe police, along with agents from several law enforcement agencies including the State Line Narcotics Team Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at around 11 a.m. at an apartment on Monroe’s west side. Investigators say during the search, officers found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, along with the equipment and supplies to manufacture meth. Police say 18-year-old Trevor A. Smith and 20-year-old Austin M. Smith both of Monroe, were arrested at the scene. Both face several charges including possession of meth, manufacturing meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

--

Body found along Lake Michigan partially encased in ice

CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police say an off-duty officer found the body of a man who had been reported missing.

A family member had requested the welfare check and the body was found partially encased in ice along the Lake Michigan shoreline Monday morning. Witnesses say emergency responders had a difficult time reaching the body due to the steep bluffs in the area, complicated by icy conditions. The 59-year-old man's name hasn't been released. A medical examiner has told the family they should have more answers about the cause of the man's death in a couple of days.

--

Foxconn buying downtown Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — Details will be released at a Tuesday afternoon news conference about plans by Foxconn to buy a seven-story building in downtown Milwaukee.

No official sales price has been announced, but the 611 Building's value has been assessed at $11.5 million. Foxconn is a Taiwan-based electronics maker which has been in the news as it plans to build a $10 billioin factory in Mount Pleasant. The company has promised to employ 13,000 people.

--

Woman’s body found on railroad tracks

MENASHA — Menasha Police say they don't suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found early Sunday on some railroad tracks.

Officers say the body was covered with snow and looked like it had been there for several hours. There were no unidentified footprints in the snow and no trains had traveled through the area since she fell. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy this week to determine the cause of her death. Her name hasn't been released.

--

Walker, Dems push separate paper job-saving plans

APPLETON — Gov. Scott Walker and some Democratic lawmakers are pushing separate plans to save hundreds of paper-making jobs in the Fox Valley.

Three legislators and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson want the Legislature to create a Papermaker Fund. Walker's approach would increase job retention tax credits for Kimberly-Clark from 7 percent to the 17 percent being offered for the Foxconn project in Mount Pleasant. Six hundred workers would lose their jobs under the company's plans to close two of its facilities.