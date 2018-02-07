“My heart is gutted,” Jennifer Caquelin wrote in the post.

The accident was reported at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 27 while Caquelin was sledding at Fred C. Andersen Scout Camp in the town of Somerset while on a Boy Scout camping trip. A description of the accident on the GoFundMe post said it appeared the boy struck a tree. He was taken to the Gillette Children’s Hospital trauma center where he later died.

--

Man arrested in wife’s death 36 years after death

MINOCQUA— Thirty-six years after Barbara Mendez was found beaten to death, Minocqua police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department have made an arrest.

District Attorney Michael Schiek says he now has evidence which supports the arrest of her husband, Robin Mendez. Barbara Mendez was 32 years old when she was killed at the Park City Credit Union in April 1982. Sixty-nine-year-old Robin Mendez was taken into custody Monday. Investigators say they have been re-interviewing every witness from the original case that they could track down.

--

Milwaukee council rejects fines for warming up cars at home

MILWAUKEE — A proposal to fine people who leave their cars running with the keys inside on their own property has been rejected in Milwaukee.

The Common Council voted the idea down 13-2 Tuesday. The Public Safety and Health Committee had approved the idea last month. The new ordinance would have more than tripled the existing fine for cars left running on public property. Alderman Terry Witkowski introduced the proposal that would have penalized vehicle owners who did the same thing in their driveways or parking lots

--

Fall Creek teacher facing sex charge makes first court appearance

EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek teacher is charged with sexual assault for allegedly having sexual contact with a woman who was drunk.

Joshua Tumm made his initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday. Investigators say Tumm offered to give the woman a ride home Dec. 28, but took her to his home instead. Her husband found her with Tumm, in the backseat of the teacher's truck, partially unclothed. Tumm admitted the sexual contact and the woman says she didn't consent. He is on paid administrative leave with a preliminary hearing set for March 6.

--

Attorney for lawmaker’s daughter requests change of venue

GREEN BAY — The attorney for the daughter of a Wisconsin state representative is asking the court for a change of venue.

Cassie Nygren faces reckless homicide charges in the drug overdose death of a pregnant woman in Allouez. Nygren is the daughter of State Rep. John Nygren, who has sponsored several pieces of legislation dealing with the opioid epidemic. Cassie Nygren pleaded not guilty during a Monday court appearance. She's accused of supplying the fentanyl that killed Jennifer skeen last summer. Her attorney says she can't get a fair trial in Brown County.

--

High-speed chase nets 7 arrests

MILWAUKEE — Greenfield Police say their officer started chasing a stolen car early Tuesday.

The chase lasted into Milwaukee until the vehicle stopped across the street from Mitchell International Airport. Three adults and four juveniles were arrested. Police say the stolen car had been taken from a Hertz Rent-A-Car location. Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police responded to the airport location to help Greenfield police officers handle the suspects.

--

Resident’s death draws penalties for assisted living facility

SUN PRAIRIE — The Faith Garden Memory Care assisted living center in Sun Prairie has been fined $4,200 and ordered not to accept any new patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health reports four deficiencies were found at the facility after an 84-year-old resident died last December. State officials believe Faith Gardens has failed to provide the supervision needed to ensure all residents were kept safe. Alice McGaw died of hypothermia when she wandered outside. The center's door alarm system wasn't activated at the time.