The meeting will be an informal open house. Exhibits showing the plan concepts will be on display. Project representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

This project involves the replacement of three small bridges and three culverts. Beam guard will also be replaced in these areas as needed. This project is expected to take place during the 2019 construction season. This project will be detoured during construction. The proposed U.S. Highway 12 detour route will utilize U.S. Highway 63, Interstate 94 and Highway 128.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning the project. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact project manager Matt Pfeifer at 715-579-0789. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Diana Maas at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's northwest region:

• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

• Visit the region's 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/