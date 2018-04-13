Vos says he followed state ethics laws in accepting the August trip. Fallout from the excursion has already led to the resignation of Ohio's Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger. An FBI investigation is reportedly underway, looking into the four-day trip and other issues. Vos says he hasn't been contacted by the FBI or other authorities concerning the trip.

--

Walker signs measure for apprenticeships for high school seniors

Gov. Scott Walker signed a measure Thursday aimed at recruiting more young people for jobs in the construction industry.

Walker signed the bill Thursday in the Brown County village of Ashwaubenon. The legislation allows high school seniors to sign apprenticeship contracts, as long as their school approves, and the school meets state requirements. Walker says, "Through these on-the-job training programs, we are providing the future of Wisconsin’s workforce with needed skills to have rewarding careers." High school seniors can enroll in the program for the 2018-19 school year.

--

Ryan: Trump not ‘dithering’ on Syria response

GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan is rejecting assertions that President Donald Trump is "dithering" on Syria.

During a Capitol briefing Thursday, Ryan said Trump is carefully deliberating a response to the suspected chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The Wisconsin Republican said he hopes the United States’ response is part of an international effort. The Janesville native announced this week that he will retire from Congress at the end of his term.

--

Evers stops in Eau Claire to discuss gubernatorial run

Western Wisconsin is getting to see more candidates for governor.

State superintendent and Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers visited Eau Claire Thursday, saying he is encouraged by the "blue wave" moment in last week's primary. He also praised the support statewide for school referendums, with 85 percent passing in the recent election.

--

Priebus says he won’t run for Ryan’s seat

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he will not run for House Speaker Paul Ryan's Wisconsin seat.

Priebus grew up in Ryan's congressional district but said Thursday that the timing isn't right for a run for the U.S. House. Priebus hasn't ruled out a future run for political office. Ryan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from Congress after 20 years at the end of his term in January.

--

Students wear orange to support teacher with leukemia

The Altoona School District is showing its support for a middle school teacher recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Students at Altoona Intermediate School wore orange Thursday to raise awareness about the disease and to support sixth-grade teacher Shannon Camlek who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in Rochester. School officials say the idea to wear orange originated with a student.

--

Driver drags, hits Oshkosh officer before crashing into house

Oshkosh police say a woman trying to flee from officers used her car to drag the officers, then hit one of the officers before slamming her vehicle in a house.

Police say the incident started with a traffic stop at 3:37 p.m. Thursday. The driver, a 26-year-old woman, gave the officer a phony name. Another officer came to provide assistance. Investigators say as the first officer was speaking with the driver, she tried to drive away. Both officers reached in, trying to put her car into park. The driver continued, dragging the officers who were partially in the car. One officer freed himself.

The driver accelerated towards him, thus striking him with the vehicle. Police say the driver prevented the other officer from getting out before crashing into the home and front porch. She tried to run away but was captured after a brief foot chase. Investigators say the officers' injuries were minor. Police say the woman, whose name was not released, was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Now she is facing charges of recklessly endangering safety and battery to a law enforcement officer.